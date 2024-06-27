Best Buy Prime Day deals 2024: What to expect

Like every other Amazon competitor, Best Buy will try to lure you away from Prime Day 2024. We expect last year's Best Buy Black Friday in July sale to return this summer with epic Prime Day alternative deals.

Though Amazon's Prime Day sale is scheduled for July 16-17, Prime members can shop early deals. Similarly, Best Buy Member Deals Days continues through June 30 and rewards My Best Buy Plus members with exclusive summer deals. Sound familar?

If you don't shop on Amazon or prefer to buy online for in-store pickup, Best Buy is a great place to look. During Amazon's Prime Day summer takeover, we'll be sharing Best Buy Prime Day alternative deals right here.

Browse Best Buy's Prime Day-rivaling deals before its anticipated Black Friday in July sale.

Early Best Buy Prime Day deals

Microsoft Surface Devices: up to $900 off @ Best Buy

Save up to $900 on various configurations of Microsoft's fleet of devices. Browse deals on the Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Pro 2-in-1 with a detachable keyboard option.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919 $799 @ Best Buy

Get a free memory upgrade when you buy the Galaxy Tab S9. The tablet in this deal features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing,128GB 256GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery.

Apple iPhone 15: from $799 up to $1000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the Apple iPhone 15 Series at Best Buy with qualified device trade-in and activation. Pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the entry model, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro, and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Google Pixel 8: $699 $599 @ Best Buy w/ Activation

Best Buy knocks $100 off the Google Pixel 8 with activation. Plus, save up to $325 when you trade in an eligible device. The Google Pixel 8 packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak). Under the hood is the latest Google Tensor G3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 8 has a 50MP main camera and 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 packs a 4575 mAh battery which lasts up to 24+ hours (rated) on a full tank and supports fast wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 $269 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save up to $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series at Best Buy. The base model Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a 40mm aluminum case, IP68 water resistant, and is built to military-grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and holds 16GB of data.

Amazfit Smartwatches: up to $50 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently knocks up to $50 off Amazfit smartwatches. These all-around fitness and activity trackers help you stay on top of your health and wellness. With Alexa built-in, you can set reminders, and alarms, get weather updates, and control smart home devices hands-free.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Wireless Mouse: $159 $141 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Save $17 on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse. This premium quality mouse features a lightweight, compact design and 95-hour battery life on a full charge. In our older model Logitech G Pro X Superlight review, we gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design. Price check: Amazon $141

LG UltraGear OLED 27" QHD Monitor: $999 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED QHD gaming monitor. This premium display features a 0.03 millisecond response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and a stunning 2560 x 1440 resolution panel. It's ideal for fast-action games and first-person shooters that require you to react quickly. Price check: Amazon $599

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,699 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV, one of the best TVs for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS. Price check: Amazon $899