Best Buy is dropping early Black Friday deals in October — here are 15 deals I recommend

Best Buy Black Friday deals are starting earlier than anticipated. On the heels of its holiday 2023 calendar reveal, Best Buy is holding a surprise 3-Day gaming sale that's very much giving Black Friday.

From now through Oct. 22, you can get the HP Omen RTX 4050 gaming laptop for $799. That's $450 off $1,249 and one of the best early holiday gaming laptop deals you can get. Plus, save up to $30 off select video games like Elden Ring, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Madden NFL 24 and Assassin's Creed The Enzo Collection. Or, buy one gaming gift card for Xbox, PlayStation or Switch and save 15% on a second one.

If you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, get a free spare Xbox wireless controller (valued at $60 when you buy the $499 Xbox Series X. As an alternative, save $60 on the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle which drops it to $499.

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total costs $49 and $179, respectively. Membership perks include exclusive discounts, early access to Black Friday deals, and more. The benefits and savings are worth considering if you plan to shop early or on Black Friday.

Shop early holiday deals at Best Buy today and see the best 15 deals I recommend below.

Early Best Buy Black Friday deals 2023 — Editor picks

HP Omen 16 RTX 4050: $1,249 $799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's 3-Day gaming sale knocks $450 off the HP Omen 16 (model 16-wd0013dx). This gaming-specific laptop features a 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display for smooth gameplay and streaming. Powering the machine is Intel's i5-13420H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM. It equips you with a 512GB SSD for storing games and other important files.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4060: 1,449 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Now $350 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. You're getting a 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display and the power of the Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Featuring the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, the ROG Zephyrus G16 handles demanding games and other graphics intense tasks. Store games, photos, videos and other important files on a speedy 512GB SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4060: 1,599 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy slashes $400 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 — one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This beastly machine is configured with a 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with 500-nits of brightness. Expect sharp, colorful, immersive viewing in any lighting environment. Rounding out its hardware specs are an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. For fast game loads and storage, it's outfitted with a 512GB SSD. The laptop's single-zone RGB keyboard backlight can be customized to color coordinate with your gaming setup or match your mood.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. Price check: Amazon $1,049 | B&H $1,299

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $999 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the excellent Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop. In our review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We love the Galaxy Book 3 360 for its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, impressive display and comfortable keyboard. The laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919 $799 @ Best Buy

Get a free memory upgrade when you buy the Galaxy Tab S9. The tablet in this deal features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing , 128GB 256GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery. Price check: Samsung $799

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $440 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. My Best Buy Plus ant total members save an extra $50). The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (Unlocked): $399 $299 @ Best Buy

This $100 discount makes the 2023 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G more affordable than ever. It's a budget-friendly option if you want flagship Android phone features for less. Now just under $300, the Moto G Stylus runs on a snappy Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and features a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, 50MP camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and massive 5,000 mAh battery. Best of all, it has a built-in stylus pen that works with the Moto Note app so you can easily take notes, sketch, copy and paste text and more. This Unlocked phone works on wireless carrier networks in the U.S. including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Google Fi, Cricket, Total by Verizon, Ultra Mobile, and others.

HP M32f 32" FHD Monitor: $309 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $110 on this 32-inch HP Full HD monitor with FreeSync. Save an extra $10 if with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. This computer monitor features a 1920 x 1080 300-nit panel with 178 degrees of ultra-wide viewing angles. AMD FreeSync ensures stutter and distortion-free viewing. Price check: HP $219

Samsung Odyssey G51C 32" Monitor: $399 $249 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $150 off the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor. It has a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with 350 nits of brightness, 165z refresh rate, 1ms response time and features AMD FreeSync Premium.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 $269 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $30 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. The Galaxy Watch 6 features a 40mm aluminum case, IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and holds 16GB of data.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $399 $299 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on Bose 700 headphones. They offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Price check: Amazon $299

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Mouse: $159 $99 @Best Buy

Save $60 on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse. This premium quality mouse features a lightweight, compact design and 70-hour battery life on a full charge. In our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review, we gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design. Price check: Amazon $99

HP M32f 32" FHD Monitor: $309 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $110 on this 32-inch HP Full HD monitor with FreeSync. Save an extra $10 if with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. This computer monitor features a 1920 x 1080 300-nit panel with 178 degrees of ultra-wide viewing angles. AMD FreeSync ensures stutter and distortion-free viewing. Price check: HP $219

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,699 $905 @ Best Buy

Save $600 on the 65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV, one of the best TV for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS. Price check: Amazon $904