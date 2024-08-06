5 best back-to-school Chromebook deals from just $299

The season's best back-to-school Chromebook deals slash hundreds off today's top-rated Chromebooks. For students, parents, and teachers back-to-school shopping for an affordable laptop, a Chromebook is a budget-friendly Mac and Windows laptop alternative.

Currently, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is priced at just $299 ($100 off) at Best Buy. For less than $300, you're getting a solid laptop for homework, writing term papers, casual gaming, and streaming videos. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a new computer, this is one of the best back-to-school laptop deals you can get.

In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for outstanding performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for school, the AI-driven Acer Chrome Plus 515 is a wise choice.

And that's just one of the best back-to-school deals on Chromebooks worth your while. See my 5 recommended discounts below.

5 best back-to-school Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $399 $299 @ Best Buy

Now $100 off, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for great performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play, the Acer Plus 515 is a wise choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $369 @ Lenovo

Take $130 off the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 via coupon, "BBYBOPIS" at checkout. If you're torn between picking up a laptop or a tablet, this 2-in-1 detachable is just for you. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS

HP Chromebook Plus 14a: $509 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The HP Chromebook Plus 14a is $110 off for a limited time at Amazon. That's $130 off HP's direct price. In our HP Chromebook Plus 14a review, we called it a decent laptop for the price. We gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its sturdy design, comfortable keyboard, and cool temperatures. Although we wish we could squeeze more performance power out of it, during tests, it had enough oomph to juggle 24 Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos with little slowdown. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam, dual speakers, ChromeOS Price check: HP $399

HP Chromebook x360 14: $699 $479 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $220 off the HP Chromebook x360 14 (14c-cd0053dx) for a limited time. It packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.



Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 250 nit touch screen, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, microSD card reader, ChromeOS.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024): $649 $579 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The new Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is thoughtfully designed for work and play, it packs a powerful Intel Core 5 10-core processor. Experience seamless cloud gaming and high fps gameplay on its stunning 16-inch 120Hz 2K display. Features: 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, RGB anti-ghosting keyboard, 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Chrome OS