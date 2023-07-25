Best back to school deals for teachers 2023

Summer savings and back-to-school deals for teachers are ramping up this week. Teachers use mobile tech for everything from creating lesson plans to giving lectures for online courses. Finding everything on your teacher's wish list on a budget doesn't have to be overwhelming.

Retailers are making it easy to find the right tech to fit your needs and your budget. Back-to-school discounts and sitewide sales are at every corner this week as students prepare for college.

Just like students and parents, teachers are also eligible for direct manufacturer education discounts on laptops, tablets and PC accessories. For example, Apple's Education Store instantly knocks $100 off the M1 MacBook Air and new M2 MacBook Pro. And for a limited time is giving away free gift cards valued at up to $150 with your purchase of a MacBook or iPad.

If you want to beat the back-to-school rush, it's not too early to save. Here are the best back-to-school deals teachers can take advantage of now.

Back-to-school deals for teachers

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 @ Applew/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Teachers save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 at the Apple Education Store. And for a limited time, get a free $150 Apple gift card with your purchase. The 15-inch MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core chip, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to students, parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Apple 13" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $999 @ Applew/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Teachers save $100 on the MacBook Air M2. And for a limited time, get a free $150 Apple gift card with your purchase. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to students, parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Apple w/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Save $250 on the MacBook Air M1 and get a free $150 Apple Gift Card at the Apple Education Store. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1299 $1,199 @ Applew/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Teachers save $100 on the MacBook Pro M2 and get a free $150 Apple Gift Card at the Apple Education Store. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. it packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,849 @ Apple w/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

The Apple Education Store takes $150 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip for teachers and students. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple iPad 9th Gen: from $329 from $309 @ Apple

Teachers can shop 9th gen iPad deals starting from $309 at the Apple Education Store. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $549 @ Apple w/ free $100 Apple Gift Card

Students and teachers can pick up an iPad Air 5 starting from $549 and received a free $100 Apple Gift Card. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Asus ZenScreen OLED: $349 $299 @Amazon

Save $50 on this Asus ZenScreen OLED portable monitor. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p OLED display with 1ms response time, auto-rotation, and AsusSmart Case. Mini HDMI port and 3 x USB Type-C ports offer easy cable management and setup.

Dell 14-inch Portable Monitor C1422H: $359 $269 @ Dell

Save $90 on the Dell Portable Monitor for a second screen experience. Enjoy dual-screen productivity anywhere with this ultralight, ultrathin 14” FHD portable monitor, weighing less than a pound and a half and less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest. This 14-inch 1080p 300-nit display connects to your laptop via USB and supplies you with 2 x USB-C/DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode ports. At just 1.3 pounds, it easily fits into your bag or backpack. It's the perfect companion for your Dell XPS or Dell Inspiron laptop.

Logitech C270 HD Webcam: $39 $24 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the Logitech C270 HD for a limited time. Enjoy smooth, sharp 720p video in rich color with the Logitech C270. It's built-in noise-reducing microphone lets be heard loud and clear.

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000: $39 $23 @ Amazon

Currently, Amazon is slashing $16 off the LifeCam HD-3000 from Microsoft. This true HD camera gives you bright and colorful video, and makes it easy to post to your favorite social sites. It offers crystal-clear audio thanks to a built-in omnidirectional microphone with acoustic noise cancellation.

XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 Graphics Tablet: $69 $50 @ Amazon

Save $19 on the XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 graphics tablet which lets teachers create and explain interactive content on their screen in real-time. Super-portable, it has a 10 x 6.25-inch work area and is just 0.31 inches thin. It ships with a battery-free stylus and has 8 shortcut keys. The 8192 levels of instant pen pressure sensitivity ensures control an accuracy. This portable online teaching tablet works with Windows, Mac OS X, Android and Chrome OS. It supports ibis Paint X, FlipaClip, Medibang, Autodesk Sketchbook, Zenbrush, Artrage, and more.

HP USB-C Dock G5: $229 $189 @ HP

Save $40 on the HP USB-C Dock G5. Its single USB-C cable plugs into your laptop for simple plug n play installation. Enjoy a clutter-free workspace with this compact dock that takes up less than 5 x 5 inches of space.

HP Printers: from $59 @ HP

Save up to 160 on HP LaserJet, Smart Tank, and OfficeJet printers. Prices start at $59. Plus, get up to 6 months of free Instant Ink via HP Plus with select printers. Easily print, copy, scan in color, and print wirelessly for less.

Amazon Student Discounts: 6 month free trial

Prime Student is Amazon's affordable membership service for students costs just $7.49 a month, which is half the price of a standard Prime account. Students and teachers get all the perks of Prime like free same-day delivery, access to exclusive deals and discounts on Amazon Music and Video streaming services.