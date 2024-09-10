9 best AirPods deals in September 2024

September's best AirPods deals offer solid deals on Apple's popular audio wearables. As Apple announced Monday, you can now preorder the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with active noise-cancelling for $129 and $179 respectively.

Apple is also accepting preorders for the new AirPods Max headphones, priced at $549. They're available in blue, midnight, orange, purple, and starlight. Naturally, we're seeing price drops on previous-gen AirPods 3, AirPods Max, and older model AirPods 2.

For instance, Amazon continues to offer the AirPods 2 for just $89 ($40 off). Despite their age, the AirPods 2 are among the best and cheapest AirPods you can get. They offer a comfortable fit, good sound, and have twice the talk time over the 1st-generation AirPods.

Powered by Apple's H1 chip, they pair seamlessly with Bluetooth-enabled devices, especially when connecting to an iPhone.

That's just one of the best AirPods deals going on right now. See more discounts below.

Best AirPods deals

NEW Apple AirPods 4 (Preorder): from $129 @ Apple

You can now preorder the AirPods 4 for $129 and the AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for $179. Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 features a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip. AirPods 4 preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 20 Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

NEW Apple AirPods 4 with ANC (Preorder): $179 @ Amazon

You can preorder the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $179 at Amazon. For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. AirPods 4 preorders ship to arrive by Sept.20. Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

NEW Apple AirPods Max (Preorder): $549 @ Amazon

You can now preorder the AirPods Max with USB-C for $549 at Amazon. Apple is also accepting preorder and offers free engraving. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. AirPods Max preorders ship to arrive by Sept.20 Price check: Apple $549 w/ free engraving

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $89 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case. This is one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Price check: Best Buy $189

Apple AirPods 3: $169 $149 @ B&H

Save $40 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water-resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case. Price check: Best Buy $169

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $399 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Price check: Best Buy $503 w/ Plus

Apple EarPods USB-C: $19 @ Amazon

If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the Apple EarPods with USB-C. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $19

Apple MagSafe Charger: $39 $29 @ Amazon

Apple's MagSafe Charger is an iPhone accessory that makes wireless charging a snap. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: $129 @ Amazon

Power up your AirPods and ohter Apple devices with the MagSafe Duo Charger. It works with iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Travel-friendly, it neatly folds together and can easily be tucked away in any bag.