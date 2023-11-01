Act now! Get this Asus Vivobook 16X with AMD Ryzen 7 for under $500 before Black Friday
Save $270 in this epic Asus laptop deal
Early Black Friday deals offer hefty discounts on laptops right now. You don't have to wait for Black Friday to jump into the savings, unless you really feel like waiting until Nov. 24, 2023. Wait or don't, we found a pretty sick deal on the Asus Vivobook 16 that drops it to less than $500.
You can buy the Asus Vivobook 16X with Ryzen 7 for just $479 from Best Buy. At $270 off its regular retail price of $749, it's the lowest price we've seen for this Asus laptop. Seeing a 16-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU that runs for less than $500 is pretty rare, so it's not a deal to scoff at.
If you want to beat the holiday rush, this is one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.
Today's best Asus Vivobook 16X deal
Asus Vivobook 16X
Was
$749
Now: $479 @ Best Buy
Overview: Save $270 on the Asus Vivobook 16 at Best Buy. You're getting a relatively powerful laptop for a low price.
Features: 16-inch display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, blue chassis, weights 4.1 pounds and measures 0.78 inches thin.
Launch date: April 2023
Price Check: Target $599
Reviews: Overall reviews agree that the Asus Vivobook 16X is a great value for the price. We tested the Intel version and called it, "big, bright, and cheap". We expect the AMD version in this deal to be on par. Expect solid multitasking performance with the laptop's efficient AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and 12GB of RAM hardware.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ (Intel version)
Buy it if: You want a big screen laptop with an HDMI port to connect to a monitor or TV. This -particular configuration is adequate for multitasking, audio/video-editing, and streaming videos.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a smaller screen or want back-lit keys. At 4.1 pounds and 0.8-inches thin, the Vivobook is fairly portable for a 16-inch laptop. But consider a smaller 14-inch laptop or the LG Gram 16 (2.5 pounds, 0.7-inches thin) if you want something lighter.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott
By Momo Tabari
By Hilda Scott