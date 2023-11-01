Act now! Get this Asus Vivobook 16X with AMD Ryzen 7 for under $500 before Black Friday

Early Black Friday deals offer hefty discounts on laptops right now. You don't have to wait for Black Friday to jump into the savings, unless you really feel like waiting until Nov. 24, 2023. Wait or don't, we found a pretty sick deal on the Asus Vivobook 16 that drops it to less than $500.

You can buy the Asus Vivobook 16X with Ryzen 7 for just $479 from Best Buy. At $270 off its regular retail price of $749, it's the lowest price we've seen for this Asus laptop. Seeing a 16-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU that runs for less than $500 is pretty rare, so it's not a deal to scoff at.

If you want to beat the holiday rush, this is one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.

Today's best Asus Vivobook 16X deal