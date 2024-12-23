Apple's newest 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro crashes to lowest price of the year on Amazon
Amazon takes $200 off the 5-star MacBook Pro just in time for the holidays
Today's best M4 MacBook Pro deal
End-of-year Apple deals continue to dominate this holiday season with impressive discounts on Apple's premium MacBooks.
You can now get the M4 MacBook Pro for just $ 1,399 at Amazon. That saves you a whopping $200 on this pro-grade laptop. I've been tracking MacBook deals all year, and this is the lowest price I've seen for Apple's newest MacBook Pro.
The M4 MacBook Pro is the brand's most advanced laptop yet, featuring Apple Intelligence. Compared to the previous-generation M3 MacBook Pro, the base M4 MacBook Pro packs twice the memory, so you get 16GB of RAM alongside an upgraded powerful M4 processor.
If you have the budget to splurge, Amazon offers the M4 MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM for $1,699 ($300 off).
During our M4 MacBook Pro real-world tests, it handled just about every task thrown its way. We challenged its might by opening dozens of Chrome tabs while running productivity apps like Asana, and Slack in the background. The M4 MacBook Pro didn't even stutter.
We launched Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro to push the software's limits even further. The M4 MacBook Pro quickly and seamlessly handled numerous media file edits and exports.
We reviewed more than 100 laptops this year, and the M4-charged MacBook Pro is a near-perfect laptop. If you're a power user whose laptop is due for an upgrade, you can't go wrong with the M4 MacBook Pro.
The M4 MacBook Pro is at its best price yet on Amazon, at $200 off. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a powerful laptop for heavy productivity and creative applications.
At Amazon, you can save $200 on the base model M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Price check: B&H $1,399 | Apple $1,599
Launch date: November 2024
Price history: This is the cheapest price yet for this M4 MacBook Pro configuration.
Reviews: In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we were so floored by its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life that we rated it 5 out of 5 stars. Just about the only gripe we have with Apple design engineers is the laptop's awkward vent placement.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro workhorse that can handle processor-intensive tasks, including AI chores, video editing, and gaming --all while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use like creating documents, managing emails and social media, or streaming content. See our recommended best laptops of 2024 buying guide for more options.
