Apple's newest 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro crashes to lowest price of the year on Amazon

The M4 MacBook Pro is the most advanced Apple laptop yet.

End-of-year Apple deals continue to dominate this holiday season with impressive discounts on Apple's premium MacBooks.

You can now get the M4 MacBook Pro for just $ 1,399 at Amazon. That saves you a whopping $200 on this pro-grade laptop. I've been tracking MacBook deals all year, and this is the lowest price I've seen for Apple's newest MacBook Pro.

The M4 MacBook Pro is the brand's most advanced laptop yet, featuring Apple Intelligence. Compared to the previous-generation M3 MacBook Pro, the base M4 MacBook Pro packs twice the memory, so you get 16GB of RAM alongside an upgraded powerful M4 processor.

If you have the budget to splurge, Amazon offers the M4 MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM for $1,699 ($300 off).

During our M4 MacBook Pro real-world tests, it handled just about every task thrown its way. We challenged its might by opening dozens of Chrome tabs while running productivity apps like Asana, and Slack in the background. The M4 MacBook Pro didn't even stutter.

We launched Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro to push the software's limits even further. The M4 MacBook Pro quickly and seamlessly handled numerous media file edits and exports.

We reviewed more than 100 laptops this year, and the M4-charged MacBook Pro is a near-perfect laptop. If you're a power user whose laptop is due for an upgrade, you can't go wrong with the M4 MacBook Pro.

The M4 MacBook Pro is at its best price yet on Amazon, at $200 off. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a powerful laptop for heavy productivity and creative applications.

