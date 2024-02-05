Apple's best-selling AirTags multipack of four Bluetooth trackers just dropped to $79

Need multiple Apple AirTags to help you locate lost items? Here's a rare Apple deal that might resonate interest. Right now, you can get the Apple AirTags (4-Pack) for $79 at Amazon. Typically $99, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for this value multipack of AirTags in two years.

For those of you who like to crunch numbers, that's $19.99 per AirTag which normally costs $29 individually. Given that the lowest price we've seen for a single AirTag to date is $22, this an incredible value.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $99 $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on this 4-Pack of Apple AirTag trackers. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.

Apple's Bluetooth tracker, aptly called the "AirTag" helps you find lost items. It has a range of 29-feet and locates keys, luggage, your TV remote and just about anything else you don't want to lose.

In our Apple AirTag review , we praise its excellent tracking capabilities, ultra-wide band (UWB) tech and rugged, lightweight design. Although it lacks a keychain hole, we gave the Apple AirTag an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

Small and round with a 1.3-inch diameter and 0.3-inch thick, an AirTag is slightly larger than a stack of four quarters. It's smaller than the square-shaped Samsung Galaxy SmartTag (1.5 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches) and thicker than the Tile Mate (0.2-inches).

At just under $80, this AirTags multipack is a great value if you're looking to buy Bluetooth trackers in bulk.