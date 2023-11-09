Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday deal knocks $50 off
Don't wait for Black Friday, save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 9 now!
The Apple Watch Series 9 you've been waiting for just arrived early. Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 9 for $349 at Amazon. This marks the lowest price ever for the Apple Watch Series 9. This one Black Friday Apple Watch deal you don't need to wait to buy.
Not to be outdone, Walmart mirrors this deal in its Black Friday sale.
Today's best Apple Watch Series 9 deal
Apple Watch Series 9
Was
$399
Now $349 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 9
Key features: Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture,IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters.
Product launched: Sep. 2023
Price history: This is the Apple Watch Series 9 lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Walmart| Best Buy $399
Reviews: Experts agree that the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. It's the most advanced GPS smartwatch from Apple yet.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a wearable device to complement your iPhone.
Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. The Apple Watch Ultra would be a better buy for these activities.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Rami Tabari