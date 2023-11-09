Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday deal knocks $50 off

Apple Watch Series 9

Was $399

Now $349 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 9

Key features: Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture,IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters.

Product launched: Sep. 2023

Price history: This is the Apple Watch Series 9 lowest price ever.

Price comparison: Walmart| Best Buy $399

Reviews: Experts agree that the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. It's the most advanced GPS smartwatch from Apple yet.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a wearable device to complement your iPhone.

Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. The Apple Watch Ultra would be a better buy for these activities.