Apple Watch Series 8 hits lowest price ever in Black Friday deal — here's the cheapest place to buy it

The Apple Watch Series 8 has dropped down to its lowest price ($349 on Amazon).

The Apple Watch Series 8 has an original price of $400, so you're saving a nice chunk of change in this Black Friday deal.

The Apple Watch Series 8 monitors your health using various sensors to track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, workouts and more. (Be sure to check out the Apple Watch SE Black Friday deal, too!)

Save on the Apple Watch Series 8. It features a 1,000-nit Always on Retina display, IPX6 Dust resistance, waterproof to a depth of 50 meters, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, ECG, blood-oxygen level monitoring, and much more.

It also comes with safety features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS calling, which provides urgent assistance with the press of a button.

The on-board technology that facilitates these cool features include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart-rate sensor, barometer, temperature sensor, and always-on altimeter.

Battery life is pretty impressive with the Apple Watch Series 8, offering up to 18 hours via the 308 mAh cell inside.

We reviewed the Apple Watch Series 8, by the way! We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars (and an Editor's Choice badge). Why? We were enamored by its gorgeous display, stylish new colors, superior UI (compared to the competition), and enhanced sleep tracking. We also loved the new menstrual and ovulation tracking features.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is pretty durable, too. It’s crack resistant, IP6X-certified dust-resistant, and waterproof to a depth of 50 meters.