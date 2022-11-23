Apple Watch SE dips to low price for Black Friday 2022 — it's cheapest at *THESE* retailers

If you're on the look out for the best Apple Watch deals this Black Friday 2022, you should know that the Apple Watch Series SE dipped to a sweet price of $229 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE used to cost $249 , but now it's only $229, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the wearable. By the way, don't go to Walmart! It's selling this watch for $249, which is its original price.

You can also get the Apple Watch SE for $229 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Target. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save on the 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS support. This smartwatch comes with fall and crash detection, emergency SOS calls, a built-in compass and an always-on altimeter. It also packs a fitness tracker, sleep monitor, heart rate assessments, and more.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the brand's best-selling wearables. It's also cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 8, but still packs a bunch of useful safety features. This particular model comes with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS calling.

You can also get deep insights into your health, thanks to the heart rate monitor. As such, you can get notifications on alarming situations like irregular rhythm or unusually high or low heart rates. The Apple Watch SE also features advanced metrics about your workout performance.

The Apple Watch SE will make swimmers smile because it's swimproof. It is water resistant for up to 40 meters.

If you have an iPhone 8 or later, the Apple Watch will pair seamlessly with your phone. The same could be said if you have a MacBook. You can use the Apple Watch SE to unlock your Mac devices automatically.

The Apple Watch SE comes with three months of FREE Apple Fitness+.

Apple Watch deals this Black Friday are HOT, so don't walk, RUN before this deal expires.