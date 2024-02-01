Amazon Presidents Day sale 2024: Early deals on Alexa devices, laptops, tablets, TVs & more

Presidents Day sales will soon dominate the month of February with hefty discounts on our favorite tech. This year's Presidents Day is on Feb. 19, however, today's Amazon deals include sweet savings on electronics.

In what you might consider an Amazon Presidents Day sneak peek, we're seeing substantial discounts of up to 60% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TVs, just in time for the Super Bowl. Amazon also knocks up to $300 off a range of Apple products and accessories and up to $1,700 off select Windows laptops by Asus, HP, Microsoft, Samsung and others.

Or if you want to upgrade your smaller mobile devices, save up to $200 on select tablets like the best-selling Galaxy Tab S9 FE and up to $400 off phones to the likes of Motorola, Samsung Galaxy and more. With huge savings like this, you don't have to wait for Amazon's Presidents Day sale to refresh your tech. Shop today's best Amazon deals by category and see my favorite picks below.

Amazon Presidents Day sale: Best early deals

Amazon devices

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro: $34 $27 @ Amazon

Now just under $28, the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro is at its best price yet. It features “Alexa, find my remote”, backlit buttons for easy visibility and low lighting and two customizable buttons. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro works with just about all Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and other popular TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series: $519 $329 @ Amazon

Save $190 on the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It includes an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (3 Pack): $605 $239 @ Amazon

Save 60% with this eero Pro 6 3 pack. This Wi-Fi system covers up to 2,000 square feet with Wi-Fi speeds up to 1 gigabit to eliminate issues like dead zones and buffering. And with Zigbee smart home hub functionality built-in, you can easily connect and control compatible devices on your network via Alexa.

Apple

14" Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $200 off, Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Apple iPad Air 5 LTE (64GB): $749 $599 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $150 on the iPad Air with Cellular support. it packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $599

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $70 on the latest Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $999 $699 @ Amazon

At $300 off the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is at its lowest price yet. Its convertible sibling, the Galaxy Book Pro 3 360 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, stunning display, and comfortable typing experience. Features: 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the M1 MacBook Air — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Although it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 4070: $2,699 $2,399 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $300 off the Razer Blade 14 with RTX 4070 GPU. We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM Price check: Razer $2,399 + free Razer messenger bag (valued at $50) and Spotify credits (valued at $30)

Tablets

Apple iPad 9 (64GB): $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $329

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $449 $399 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. Plus score extra savings with $50 off the Galaxy Buds FE with your purchase. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touch screen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistant, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

Headphones

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $299 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Pro, the best AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge. Price check: Best Buy $299

Sennheiser Momentum 4: $379 $284 @Amazon

Save $95 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. These over-ear headphones feature 42mm dynamic drivers to deliver superb sound. The brand's latest adaptive noise cancellation technology lets you quiet the chaos. With transparency mode, all you have to do is touch your ear to hear what's going on around you. Fine tune your audio playback with built-in EQ, presets, and sound modes. Check price: Best Buy $299

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $ 399 $328 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $71 off Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 $239 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users. In our hands-on Galaxy Watch 6 review, we liked its gorgeous display and sturdy feel. Samsung design engineers did a great job making the Galaxy Watch 6 durable yet lightweight on the wrist. Features: 40mm aluminum case, IP68 water resistant, 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $749 @ Amazon

This Apple Watch deal at Amazon takes $50 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Price check: Best Buy $749

Monitors

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $149 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

Samsung ViewFinity UJ59 32" 4K Monitor: $339 $279 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 32-inch Samsung ViewFinity 32" Monitor. It features a massive 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 270-nit panel with 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. Connectivity options include 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, and 1 x headphone port.

Dell 34-inch 1440p Curved Monitor: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive 3440 x 1440 panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1,499 $1,299 @ Amazon

Get a free $200 Amazon e-gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Featuring an embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S4 Ultra makes it easy to jot down notes, create and mark up docs on the fly. If you want to elevate your mobile productivity, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a wise choice for a daily driver. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Motorola Edge 2022: $491 $209 @ Amazon

Save 57% on the 2022 Motorola Edge unlocked smartphone. It features a 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080) 144Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The Motorola also features a 50MP rear camera, 120-degree wide-angle camera and 32MP front-facing selfie camera so you can take photos of yourself living your best life.

Storage

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB: $269 $149 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $120 on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB: $380 $165 @ Amazon

Save 57% on the PS5 compatible 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD. This is an absolute steal for anyone looking to add lightning fast storage space to their console or desktop. Its read speeds hit 7000MBps, making it 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs.