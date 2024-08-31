Amazon Labor Day sale 2024: 55 best deals on college tech and more

Amazon's Labor Day sale offers epic end-of-summer discounts on all things tech. Now is one of the best times of the year to save on laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, and more. Labor Day 2024 falls on Sep. 2, however, Amazon Labor Day deals are available now. It's not too early to snag end-of-summer discounts on mobile tech and more, whether you're back-to-school shopping or refreshing your gear for the fall.

In some instances, we're seeing the lowest prices ever on our favorite mobile gadgets. For example, you can get the MacBook Pro M3 for Amazon's all-time low price of $1,299 ($300 off). If you're looking to update your audio gear, add Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones to your cart for $299 via Amazon's on-page coupon.

Although we expect Amazon to drop its best Labor Day deals on Sep. 2, there are plenty of excellent Labor Day deals to shop this weekend. From Alexa-enabled devices to wireless routers, shop today's best discounts below.

Best Amazon Labor Day deals 2024

Alexa devices

Amazon Fire HD 10: $179 $99 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This Amazon Labor Day deal takes $80 off the 64GB 2023 Amazon Fire HD 10. Over previous-gen Fire HD 10, this newer version is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, it's outfitted with new 5MP rear and front-facing cameras. Features: 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), touchscreen, Amazon Stylus Pen support (sold separately) MediaTek MT8186A 8-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 5MP front & rear cameras, family-friendly Amazon Kids mode, Amazon Alexa built-in

Amazon Kindle (with ads): $99 $84 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is the best e-reader to buy, It features a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. It has an adjustable front light for comfortable reading in any environment. Plus, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page. Amazon offers the ad-free Kindle for $95 ($24 off).

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $119 $94 @ Amazon

Lowest price in 30 days! Save $25 on the Kindle Paperwhite Kids tablet for Labor Day. It features a large black and white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and 8GB of storage. This e-reader includes 1 free year of Amazon Kids+ to let your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader is IPX8-waterproof and backed by Amazon's two-year, worry-free warranty.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $355 $255 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touchscreen, an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, and a rated battery life of 14 hours. This particular tablet has no lock screen ads.

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K TV: $759 $629 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series QLED 4K TV: $1,099 $969 @ Amazon

Save $130 on the Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $39 $24 @ Amazon

Amazon's 3rd generation best-selling streaming device is twice as fast as the 2nd gen model. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD and hands-free control using the included Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Fire TV Stick makes it easy to watch movies and TV shows from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.

Amazon Echo Buds 2: $119 $44 @ Amazon

This limited-time deal takes $75 off the Echo Buds 2. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation, and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case). If you're looking for cheap noise-canceling earbuds, the Echo Buds 2 offer a great value for the price.

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air M3 15: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low price for Apple's latest 15-inch size MacOS-powered laptop. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,049 w/ Plus

Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,299

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,499 Amazon

Lowest price! Save $500 on the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,499

Acer Nitro V 15 RTX 4050: $779 $649 @ Amazon

Launched in May 2024, the Acer Nitro V is now $130 off and is one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000. Though we didn't test it, early reviews from happy customers rated the Nitro V 4.5 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. At just under $650, it's a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level gaming notebook. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: $1,399 $992 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $407 on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060 Gaming laptop. Although we didn't review it, Asus TUF Gaming A15 reviews from Amazon customers average 4.5 out of 5 stars Proud owners praise the laptop's sleek design, speed, gaming performance, and great battery life. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11

MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio RTX 4070: $2,599 $2,089 @ Amazon

This Intel Gamer Days deal from Amazon knocks $510 off the MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio 16 and includes a full game download of Star Wars Outlaws (valued at $70) for free. Looking for a combination of sharp appearance and excellent performance? The MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio fits the bill. Game and work from anywhere and push gameplay to the max. Features: 16-inch QHD+ ‎ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 GPU, 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Pro

Tablets

Apple iPad 10: $349 $229 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the 10th-gen iPad for Labor Day. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $899 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the latest iPad Pro M4. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $199 @ Amazon

Save $130 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $449 $349 @ Amazon

For a limited-time, save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touchscreen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistance, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): $399 $273 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $126 on the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Samsung refreshed this series with an Exynos 8-core processor, Android 14, and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and so much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

OnePlus Pad: $479 $399 @Amazon

Lowest price! Save $80 on the OnePlus Pad, one of the better iPad Pro alternatives out there. In our OnePlus Pad review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real-world use. The OnePlus Pad is a wise choice if you want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games. Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $529 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad mini 6: $499 379 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide-angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $299 @ Amazon w/ coupon

Lowest price! Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones via Amazon's on-page coupon. They feature industry-leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft-fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. Price check: Best Buy $329 Cheaper option: Sony WH-100XM4 for $248

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $429 $349 @ Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best premium wireless ear-cans to buy. Sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4.5 out of 5 stars, giving them props for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life Price check: Best Buy $349

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $399 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Price check: Best Buy $479

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: $59 $38 @ Amazon

Save $21 on Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones. They feature 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls. What's more, you'll get up to 50 hours of battery life in between charges, customizable sound via the Sony Headphones Connect App, and an immersive surround sound experience with 360 Reality Audio.

Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $128 @ Amazon

Save $42 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S with this Labor Day/ back-to-school headphones deal. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-cancelling, and useful features for the price. Price check: $129 at Best Buy

Monitors

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $159 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

Apple Studio Display Standard: $1,599 $1,439 @ Amazon

Save $160 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system, and, 3-mic array.

49" Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: $1,599 $1,099 Amazon

Now $500 off, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G93SC is one of the best Amazon Labor Day deals to grab this weekend. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. FreeSync Pro eliminates tearing and other aberrations while gaming. It's outfitted with plenty of ports including HDMI 2.1, a Display Port, and a USB hub for connecting your laptop, console, and gaming accessories.

PC accessories

Logitech Pebble Mouse 2: $29 $22 @ Amazon

Save $7 on the quiet and sleek Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s with Amazon's on-page coupon. Enjoy silent clicking and scrolling with the perfect portable mouse for minimalists. It works with Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android devices.

Plugable USB-C Hub 7-in-1: $39 $29 @ Amazon

The 7-in-1 Plugable USB-C Hub is a must have accessory for your laptop. It instantly adds 7 connectivity ports to your notebook. You get 3 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x 4K HDMI port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x microSD card slot, and 1 x USB-C Power Delivery charging port. The Plugable USB-C Hub works with USB Type-C compatible MacBooks, Chromebooks, Windows notebooks.

Logitech C930s Pro Webcam: $99 $69 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on Logitech C930s Pro, one of the best webcams for laptops. around. Incorporated into its design is a high-precision lens and premium image sensor with autofocus. This camera system delivers crystal-clear HD video calls for Zoom meetings and conferencing.

TVs

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50" 4K TV: $469 $299 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the 50-inch Amazon 4K Fire TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.

Samsung Q90C 65" Neo QLED TV (2023): $2,799 $1,397 @ Amazon

Save $1.402 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung Q90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.

Gaming

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gaming Headset (Dragon Edition): $199 $149 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on the special edition Dragon Edition SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gaming Headset and own it for its best price yet! When it first launched in January 2024 to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year (the Year of the Dragon, they sold out fast. It was hard to find in stock, and third-party sellers offered them in online marketplaces for exorbitant amounts of money. I'll have to snag this one myself at this tempting low price. Features: Chinese iconography art, retractable noise-canceling microphone, up to 38 hours of battery life, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, works with Mac/PC, PS4|PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Price check: Best Buy $129 w/ Plus (Black colorway) | SteelSeries $159

Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499 $449 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Xbox Series X for a limited time. The excellent Microsoft Xbox Series X is the world's most powerful gaming console. It features 12 teraflops of processing might (the PS5 has 10.28 teraflops) supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps, and is 8K ready future-proof. Features: Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12 teraflops of power, supports 4K at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD Price check: Best Buy: $449 | Microsoft: $449

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router: $699 $499 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Asus ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router. It's the world's first quad-band ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6E quad-band gaming router. It boosts speeds up to 16000 Mbps for higher performance, lower latency, and less interference for a better overall gaming experience.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset: $149 $119 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the excellent HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset. In our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review, we praise its superb comfort, sturdy design, and audio with effective surround sound. We were so impressed that we gave the HyperX Cloud II Wireless an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award. It works with PC, PS4|PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: $49 $39 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking. Pick it up now for its lowest price yet. This is one of the best HyperX deals you can get.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB: $289 $169 @ Amazon

Save $130 on the PS5-compatible 2TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD. This is a worthy investment if you want to add lightning-fast storage space to your gaming PC or console. Its read/write speeds are 40%/55% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro at up to 7,450/6900 MB/s.

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ 128GB microSD: $235 $213 @ Amazon

Save $22 with this Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB SanDisk microSD card bundle at Amazon. Compact and lightweight with a sleek, unibody design, the Switch Lite is great for handheld gaming anywhere. Unlike the other Switch consoles which have detachable Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Lite has fully integrated controls and a built-in D-pad. It's outfitted with 32GB of Switch game storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double-tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8, including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double-tap gesture.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $100 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Phones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199 $0.01 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked): $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Featuring an embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S4 Ultra makes it easy to jot down notes, and create and mark up docs on the fly. If you want to elevate your mobile productivity, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a wise choice for a daily driver. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Motorola razr+ (2024): $999 $899 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of the top phone deals at Best Buy takes $100 off the 2024 Motorola razr+. Or, save $200 on the Motorola razr+ with activation. From Motorola: Introducing Motorola razr+, powered by moto AI, giving you new ways to interact, capture, and create. Featuring the largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone, you can do it all without flipping the phone open. Capture next-level photos and videos. Features: 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 3000-nit 165Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, IPX8 water-resistance, Cameras: 32MP, 50MP

Moto G Play (2024): $149 $129 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the already modestly priced Motorola Moto G Play. With a durable Sapphire Blue exterior and 4G support, it's the perfect starter device for kids or anyone looking for a cheap unlocked phone. Features: 6.9-inch (1600 x 720) 90Hz LCD, 8MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, up to 4G connectivity, headphone jack, USB-C connection, expandable storage, fingerprint reader and facial recognition Price check: Best Buy $29 w/ Activation

Moto G Power (2024): $299 $249 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Motorola Moto G Power. It features a stunning 120Hz display, stereo speakers, and fast charging support. Its massive 5000mAh battery keeps you powered throughout the day. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, 8GB RAM, 125GB of microSD-expandable storage, headphone jack,16MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 5000mAh battery, Android 15 Price check: Best Buy $179 w/ Activation

TVs

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series: $519 $349 @ Amazon

Save $170 on the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series for Labor Day. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It includes an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.

65" Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV (2024): $997 $797 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 2024 65-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV. From Samsung: This advanced TV features a bright new world of color and contrast, with 4K upscaling and seamless motion for crisp, smooth content. Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with the Q60D's innovative backlight technology. Features: 65-inch 4K display, 60Hz QLED edge-lit display, HDR 10+, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

55" Samsung OLED S90D (2024): $1,999 $1,397 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $602 on the 2024 55" Samsung S90D 4K OLED S90D in this Amazon TV deal. From Samsung: This premium TV features a detailed image, strong contrast, and clear motion. Increased depth and AI-powered 4K upscaling all work to bring clarity to your content. Discover pure blacks, bright whites, and Pantone-validated colors. Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view of everything you watch.

