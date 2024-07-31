Amazon drops the M2 MacBook Air to an all-time low price of $799 in epic back-to-school laptop deal

Students and teachers looking for a price break on a new M2 MacBook Air can jump on Apple's back-to-school MacBook deals. If you're not eligible for Apple's student discount, fret not my frugal friends. Amazon has plenty of MacBooks on sale for everyone.

Currently, the M2 MacBook Air M2 is on sale for just $799 at Amazon. Previously priced at $999, that's $200 in savings and the MacBook Air M2's lowest price ever. It's also $350 below its original $1,099 MSRP at launch back in 2022. Best Buy offers it for the same price.

This is one of the best MacBook deals of the season for non-students and faculty members.

The M2 MacBook Air improves upon its predecessor with a host of upgrades from an all-new look to performance enhancements. In our M2 MacBook Air review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its elegant redesign, good performance, and bright, color-rich display. Battery-wise, it lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery which is impressive.

If you prioritize power, portability, and endurance, the M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops in 2024.

Alternatively, you can get Apple's 2024 M3 MacBook Air M3 for $899 ($200 off). Again, Best Buy mirrors this deal.

Today's best M2 MacBook Air deal

Apple 13" MacBook Air M2

Was: $999

Now: $799 @ Amazon

Overview:

Lowest price! Amazon takes $200 off the M2 MacBook Air for its back-to-school sale. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Release date: July 2022 Price check: Apple $899 + FREE $150 Gift Card | Best Buy $799 Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 outright. Reviews: In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ Buy it if: You want a portable, MacBook Pro alternative. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is perfect for everyday tasks and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming. While the M2 MacBook Air runs select MacOS-optimized games smoothly with solid frame rates. You may encounter subpar performance with non-optimized titles.