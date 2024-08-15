Amazon brings the noise with these 5 great Jabra earbuds deals — ideal for students heading back-to-school

As a student, sometimes you just need to jam in a pair of the best wireless earbuds and tune out the rest of the world. If you’re getting ready to head back to college and want to upgrade your audio, check out the latest Jabra earbud deals over at Amazon.

There are deals on numerous models including $50 off Jabra Elite 10 , $50 off the Elite 5 earbuds , and $30 off the Elite 4 earbuds. Alongside that, there are savings on the fitness-focused Jabra Elite 8 Active and Elite 4 Active earbuds too. These water (and sweat) resistant models are perfect for blocking out noise at the gym or while running around campus.

Jabra’s naming system is a little confusing, to say the least; you’d expect the higher number to mean the newer version, but it reflects where they fit within the range. Basically, the higher the number, the more expensive and fancier they are. So, Elite 4 is entry-level, Elite 5 is mid-range and Elite 10 is the premium option.

Regardless of which earbuds you choose, all of the options below feature active noise cancellation (ANC) so you can block out unwanted distractions and get some work done (or watch Netflix in the library, we’re not judging you).

5 best Jabra earbuds deals

Jabra Elite 10: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 off Jabra’s top-end active noise-cancelling earbuds. These impressive earbuds use Dolby Atmos and head-tracking technology to simulate a 3D audio environment that moves as you move. They also have excellent battery life and IP57 water and dust resistance. Features: Active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos, up to 36 hours battery life (with case, ANC off), Bluetooth multipoint.

Jabra Elite 8 Active: $199 $149 @ Amazon

Military-grade is a term that gets thrown around a lot, but there’s no denying that these sports wireless earbuds are tough, with a rugged build and IP6X rating against water and dust. Alongside that, they have great audio quality, active noise cancellation, and excellent battery life. Features: Active noise cancellation, up to 56 hours battery life (with case, ANC off), Bluetooth multipoint, IPX6 water and dust resistance.

Jabra Elite 4: $99 $69 @ Amazon

These more budget-friendly earbuds from Jabra still offer all the essentials that you expect from modern earbuds including active noise cancellation. As we noted in our Jabra Elite 4 review , they sound great and provide a comfortable fit thanks to their ergonomic design. The battery life isn’t amazing, but at this price, we’ll let it slide. Features: Active noise cancellation, up to 28 hours battery life (with case, ANC off), Bluetooth multipoint.

Jabra Elite 4 Active: $119 $99 @ Amazon

If you’re looking to stay fit while studying, we’d recommend the Jabra Elite 4 Active over the standard model. They have better dust and water resistance to keep them safe from blood, sweat, and tears of exercise (but mostly just the sweat). They also have better battery life if you go for a Forest Gump-esque run. See our Jabra Elite 4 Active review for our in-depth thoughts. Features: Active noise cancellation, up to 28 hours battery life (with case, ANC off), Bluetooth multipoint, IP57 water and dust resistance.