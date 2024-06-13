5 Amazon Alexa device deals that might be Prime Day previews in disguise

Amazon Prime Day isn't until July, however, you don't have to wait to save big on Alexa devices. Here's why.

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing up to 55% off its family of Alexa-enabled devices for Father's Day. It's a win-win situation for procrastinators and budget-conscious who don't want to wait for Amazon's summer sale.

One deal drops the 128GB version Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet to $199 ($80 off). This is the largest discount it has seen since its release back in January, making it one of the best tablet deals of the season.

With its sleek, aluminum design, vivid display, and rated 14-hour battery life, the Fire HD 11 Max is great for work and play.

Since Amazon is notorious for peppering its daily deals with Prime Day-worthy discounts, consider this a preview.

Here are 5 Amazon Alexa device deals that are giving serious Prime Day vibes.

5 Amazon Alexa device deals worthy of Prime Day

Amazon Fire Max 11: $279 $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! Save $80 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, detachable keyboard, and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, rated battery life of 14 hours

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3nd Gen): $149 $94 @ Amazon

You don't have to wait for Prime Day to save $55 on the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen). It enhances Amazon's smart home hub with room-filling spatial audio and features a centered, auto-framing camera for improved video calls. With the latest Echo Show 8 as the centerpiece of your living space, its built-in smart home hub makes seamless smart home integration. Powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, you can get news, weather, traffic, or recipes using simple voice commands.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 $239 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 when on the Kindle Scribe or $40 when you buy 2! The Kindle Scribe –– the first Kindle with writing support. Although we didn't test it, Kindle Scribe reviews rate it 4 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Happy bookworms love its writing support, reading experience, and slim, comfortable-to-hold design. Plus, it's large enough to read textbooks and tech manuals on, has an ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes function to annotate books. Features: 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, includes a magnetic stylus pen, digital sticky notes,16GB of storage, Kindle Assistive Reader

32" Amazon Fire TV HD: $199 $89 @ Amazon

Lowest price! At $110 off, this 32" Amazon Fire 2-Series HDTV is at an all-time low price. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.