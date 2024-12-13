Snag the boomin' Beats Studio Buds for just $99 in time for the holidays

Christmas Day is less than two weeks away so you still have time to shop for the holiday gifts. For inspiration, I found a sweet deal on one of our favorite wireless earbuds you might like.

Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Buds for just $99 at Amazon. Shipped free to arrive before Christmas Day. If you have Amazon Prime, you can get it tomorrow with free one-day delivery.

Browse: Amazon holiday deals

These noise-cancelling wireless earbuds typically cost $150, so that's $50 off. As far as end-of-year headphone deals go, this is one of the best under $100.

Launched in June 2021 and succeeded by the $170 Beats Studio Buds Plus, Beats Studio Buds are still among the best wireless earbuds around. Although I normally don't recommend products more than 2 years-old, the Beats Studio Buds were ahead of their time.

In our Beats Studio Buds review, we rated them 4 out of 5-stars for their well-balanced sound, active noise cancelling functionality, and striking design.

Simply put, if you want to treat someone special to the gift of music, you can't go wrong with the Beats Studio Buds.

This is the lowest price we've tracked for the Beats Studio Buds this year. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals of the season.

Today's best Beats Studio Buds deal