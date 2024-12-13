Snag the boomin' Beats Studio Buds for just $99 in time for the holidays
Christmas Day is less than two weeks away so you still have time to shop for the holiday gifts. For inspiration, I found a sweet deal on one of our favorite wireless earbuds you might like.
Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Buds for just $99 at Amazon. Shipped free to arrive before Christmas Day. If you have Amazon Prime, you can get it tomorrow with free one-day delivery.
Browse: Amazon holiday deals
These noise-cancelling wireless earbuds typically cost $150, so that's $50 off. As far as end-of-year headphone deals go, this is one of the best under $100.
Launched in June 2021 and succeeded by the $170 Beats Studio Buds Plus, Beats Studio Buds are still among the best wireless earbuds around. Although I normally don't recommend products more than 2 years-old, the Beats Studio Buds were ahead of their time.
In our Beats Studio Buds review, we rated them 4 out of 5-stars for their well-balanced sound, active noise cancelling functionality, and striking design.
Simply put, if you want to treat someone special to the gift of music, you can't go wrong with the Beats Studio Buds.
This is the lowest price we've tracked for the Beats Studio Buds this year. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals of the season.
Today's best Beats Studio Buds deal
Overview: The Beats Studio Buds are $70 off right now and ship to arrive by Christmas Day.
Key features include Bluetooth connectivity, Powerful, balanced sound, active noise-cancellation (ANC), and transparency mode, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).
Product launched: June 2021
Price history: At $99, the Beats Studio Buds are $20 shy of their all-time low price.
Price comparison: Target $99
Reviews consensus: In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Laptop Mag ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You prioritize well-balanced sound with boomin' bass and ANC. Enjoy jamming out to your playlist on a battery life of up to 24 hours with the included charging case.
Don't buy it if: You want earbuds for working out. While the Beats Studio Buds are sweat—and water-resistant, they may not stay put for some people during more rigourous activities.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.