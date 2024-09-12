Here's how to save up to $60 when you preorder the AirPods 4

Announced Monday during Apple's September launch event, the AirPods 4 are up for preorder retailers. Pricing starts from $129 for the standard AirPods 4 and $179 for the AirPods 4 with active noise-cancelling (ANC). Apple's next-gen wireless earbuds are redesigned to offer a better fit and feature Apple's H2 chip to deliver enhanced audio over the AirPods 3.

If the AirPods 4 are on your radar, yet the price has you on pause, here's a way to save. Preorder the AirPods 4 at Best Buy and save up to $60 when you trade in your old headphones. This drops the AirPods 4 to just $69 at checkout or the AirPoids 4 with ANC to just $119. This is one of the best AirPods deals you can get by way of trade in.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in good condition gets you the maximum trade-in value. Best Buy will take $50 off at checkout when you trade in the Galaxy Buds 2 which is also a solid savings. Or trade in your previous-gen AirPods 3 or 1st-generation AirPods Pro to take $45 off the new AirPods 4.

We might not see an outright discount on Apple's 4th generation AirPods for a while, so this is a great way to save some cash.

AirPods 4 preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 20 to coincide with the iPhone 16's release date.

Preorder the Apple AirPods 4 and save

Apple AirPods 4 (Preorder): $129 $69 @ Best Buy w/ Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $60 trade-in

Preorder the AirPods 4 for $129 at Best Buy and save $60 when you trade in the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. Or save $50 when you trade in the Galaxy Buds 2. Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 features a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip. AirPods 4 preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 20 Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant Price check: Apple $129| Amazon $129

Apple AirPods 4 with ANC (Preorder): $179 $119 @ Best Buy w/ Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $60 trade-in

Preorder the AirPods 4 with Active Noise-Cancellation for $179 from Best Buy and save $60 when you trade in the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. Take $50 when you trade in the Galaxy Buds 2. For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. AirPods 4 preorders ship to arrive by Sept.20. Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant Price check: Apple $179 | Amazon $179