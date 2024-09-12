Here's how to save up to $60 when you preorder the AirPods 4
Save up to $60 on your AirPods 4 preorder when you swap your old headphone for Apple's latest earbuds.
Announced Monday during Apple's September launch event, the AirPods 4 are up for preorder retailers. Pricing starts from $129 for the standard AirPods 4 and $179 for the AirPods 4 with active noise-cancelling (ANC). Apple's next-gen wireless earbuds are redesigned to offer a better fit and feature Apple's H2 chip to deliver enhanced audio over the AirPods 3.
If the AirPods 4 are on your radar, yet the price has you on pause, here's a way to save. Preorder the AirPods 4 at Best Buy and save up to $60 when you trade in your old headphones. This drops the AirPods 4 to just $69 at checkout or the AirPoids 4 with ANC to just $119. This is one of the best AirPods deals you can get by way of trade in.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in good condition gets you the maximum trade-in value. Best Buy will take $50 off at checkout when you trade in the Galaxy Buds 2 which is also a solid savings. Or trade in your previous-gen AirPods 3 or 1st-generation AirPods Pro to take $45 off the new AirPods 4.
We might not see an outright discount on Apple's 4th generation AirPods for a while, so this is a great way to save some cash.
AirPods 4 preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 20 to coincide with the iPhone 16's release date.
Preorder the Apple AirPods 4 and save
Apple AirPods 4 (Preorder): $129 $69 @ Best Buy w/ Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $60 trade-in
Preorder the AirPods 4 for $129 at Best Buy and save $60 when you trade in the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. Or save $50 when you trade in the Galaxy Buds 2. Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 features a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip. AirPods 4 preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 20
Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Price check: Apple $129| Amazon $129
Apple AirPods 4 with ANC (Preorder): $179 $119 @ Best Buy w/ Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $60 trade-in
Preorder the AirPods 4 with Active Noise-Cancellation for $179 from Best Buy and save $60 when you trade in the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. Take $50 when you trade in the Galaxy Buds 2. For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. AirPods 4 preorders ship to arrive by Sept.20.
Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Price check: Apple $179 | Amazon $179
More from Laptop Mag
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.