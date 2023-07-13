Act Fast save $300 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ before time runs during this Amazon Prime Day Deal

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Snag this Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ before time runs out on this deal during Amazon Prime Day deals

Act Fast save $300 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ before time runs during this Amazon Prime Day Deal
(Image credit: Future)

The clock is ticking on grabbing the best deals during Amazon Prime Day, and we've got one hot here. You can stay super productive and get creative with this Samsung 12.4" Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Tablet. It features a beautiful 12.4-inch 2800 x 1752 AMOLED touchscreen display designed to provide dazzling color. It has a 120 Hz refresh rate that delivers smooth graphics when watching videos, playing games, or simply scrolling through content. 

The screen is complemented by a Dolby Atmos-enhanced four-speaker virtual surround-sound audio system that fully immerses you in music, movies, and more with rich bass. It also comes with Samsungs beloved SPen for taking notes or drawing. 

Save $300 on this Samsung Galaxy Tab 8+ before time runs out on this great deal at Amazon. 

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8+: $899.99

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8+: $899.99 $599.99
Now $300 off, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 + might be just the tablet you've been looking for. The beautiful 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752 ) AMOLED display is paired with a
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1CPU, 128GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, and a nifty S Pen stylus. In fact, it's one of the best tablets out there right now

View Deal
Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 