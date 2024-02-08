Apple's 10th Gen iPad dips to $349 all-time low price of amid iPad 11 gossip

Amidst all the iPad 11 gossip, the iPad 10 has dipped to an all-time low price at Best Buy. That said, spending $500 on what's likely to be a small refresh is crazy when the fantastic iPad 10 exists?

Currently, Best Buy offers the Apple iPad 10 for $349. It usually costs $449, so that's $100 off the top. In terms of price history, the iPad 10 is cheaper than ever before. And for that, it's one the best iPad deals we've seen so far this year.

Whether you're refreshing your gadget collection or considering Valentine's Day gift ideas, this is one Apple deal that's too good to pass up.

Today's best iPad 10 deal