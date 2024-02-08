Apple's 10th Gen iPad dips to $349 all-time low price of amid iPad 11 gossip
Save $100 on the fantastic iPad at Best Buy
Amidst all the iPad 11 gossip, the iPad 10 has dipped to an all-time low price at Best Buy. That said, spending $500 on what's likely to be a small refresh is crazy when the fantastic iPad 10 exists?
Currently, Best Buy offers the Apple iPad 10 for $349. It usually costs $449, so that's $100 off the top. In terms of price history, the iPad 10 is cheaper than ever before. And for that, it's one the best iPad deals we've seen so far this year.
Whether you're refreshing your gadget collection or considering Valentine's Day gift ideas, this is one Apple deal that's too good to pass up.
Today's best iPad 10 deal
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Was:
$449
Now: $349 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Apple's 10th generation iPad is on sale for an all-time low price.
Key features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), nearly 11 hour battery life
Launch date: Oct. 2022
Price history: This is the iPad 10's lowest price to date.
Price check: Amazon $349
Cheaper alternative: iPad 9 for $249 ($80 off)
Review consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that excels in its performance, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a capable tablet with long battery life for streaming content, browsing the web and light productivity
Don't buy it if: If you want a tablet solely for streaming content.
