Alienware's top-rated OLED curved gaming monitor is $200 cheaper for Black Friday

If you're looking to improve your gaming PC setup with a beautiful monitor and save some money, look no further than this great Black Friday deal on Alienware's 34-inch OLED curved monitor.

For Black Friday, you can save $200 on this curved monitor, knocking 20% off the original price. If your workspace supports an even larger display, you can get the 37.5-inch Alienware AW3821DW 144Hz Curved Monitor for $719 ($280 off) from Dell. It's one of the best Black Friday monitor deals we've spotted so far.

Any curved display will make playing games more immersive, but with this monitor's 3440 x 1440 resolution and OLED technology, games will look visually stunning too. Plus, a 165Hz refresh rate and 0.1-millisecond response time results in a smooth, minimal-lag experience.

Great deal on Alienware 34-inch OLED curved monitor