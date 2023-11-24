Alienware's top-rated OLED curved gaming monitor is $200 cheaper for Black Friday
If you're looking to improve your gaming PC setup with a beautiful monitor and save some money, look no further than this great Black Friday deal on Alienware's 34-inch OLED curved monitor.
For Black Friday, you can save $200 on this curved monitor, knocking 20% off the original price. If your workspace supports an even larger display, you can get the 37.5-inch Alienware AW3821DW 144Hz Curved Monitor for $719 ($280 off) from Dell. It's one of the best Black Friday monitor deals we've spotted so far.
Any curved display will make playing games more immersive, but with this monitor's 3440 x 1440 resolution and OLED technology, games will look visually stunning too. Plus, a 165Hz refresh rate and 0.1-millisecond response time results in a smooth, minimal-lag experience.
Great deal on Alienware 34-inch OLED curved monitor
Alienware 34-inch OLED monitor
Was:
$999
Now: $799 @ Best Buy
Overview: Save $200 on Alienware's 34-inch OLED curved monitor
Features: 34-inch Quantum Dot OLED curved display with 3440 x 1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 0.1-ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 2 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI 2.0 input, 5 USB ports, VESA mount compatible
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price check: Dell $799
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the Alienware AW3423DWF model.
Reviews: This 34-inch curved OLED monitor from Alienware received high praise from multiple review outlets, all of whom note the monitor's stunning image quality, thinner design compared to its predecessor, speedy refresh rate, and low latency, making it an excellent gaming monitor.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ |Tom's Hardware: ★★★★★
Buy if: You're ready to upgrade your gaming monitor to this 34-inch curved OLED masterpiece. With a 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 3440 x 1440 resolution, and Quantum Dot OLED display technology, this monitor will fully immerse you in your favorite games.
Don't buy if: You only use a monitor for basic work tasks. If you're just going to browse the internet, answer emails, and work in documents all day, this $800 curved monitor may be overkill.
