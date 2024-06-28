9 Early Prime Day deals on top-rated laptops we reviewed

Prime Day 2024 isn't until July 16, but if you want to buy a laptop before then, you have plenty of options. Ahead of Prime Day, we're sharing 9 early Prime Day deals on the best laptops we've reviewed to help you find the right personal computer for your needs — and your budget.

We've tested and reviewed tons of laptops from different brands and all types of configurations. That said, we're experts at identifying which laptops provide the best value for your various use cases.

Our top pick for best laptop, the excellent Apple MacBook Air M3 is on sale for $949 ($150 off). Typically $1,099, it's $50 shy of its all-time low price and among the best early Prime Day MacBook deals you can get now.

Apple's MacBook Air M3 is the best overall laptop for most people. It's portable, and battery-wise, one of the longest-lasting laptops you can get.

That's just one of the best early Prime Day deals on laptops we've reviewed. Browse today's best discounts on more of our recommended notebooks.

9 early Prime Day laptop deals

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $949 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the MacBook Air M3. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,099 | B&H $949

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro: was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Best Buy ($2,149 w/ membership)

Lowest price! This pre-Prime Day laptop deal from Best Buy knocks $300 off the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro. My Best Buy Plus members save $400. Apple's M3 Pro processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. This is the best MacBook to buy if you want a personal computer for power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Price check: Amazon $2.199

Dell XPS 15 9530 RTX 4060: $2,349 $1,949 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. In our recent Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Corei7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Xe Graphics, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, HD camera with dual-array mics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" 2-in-1: $1,649 $1,249 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop. In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we loved its breathtaking 2.8K display, great productivity performance, and fast SSD. Versatile, powerful, durable, and secure, the Yoga 9i is more than adequate for work, school, and everything else. Features: 14-inch (3840 x 2400) 400-nit 4K OLED touch screen, Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,299 $1,614 @ Lenovo

Save 50% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKBFIJWEEK1" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD, and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and speedy 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 RTX 4060: $1,349 $899 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $500 off the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with RTX 4060 graphics. Launched in 2023, it runs on AMD's powerful Ryzen 5 processor and Nvidia's high-performance RTX 4060 graphics. We reviewed the AMD model Lenovo Legion Slim and gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display, and performance impressive. We expect Legion Slim 5 in this deal to be on par. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home