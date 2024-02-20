I found the best HP Envy x360 Presidents Day deal still available — save $350

Presidents Day is in the rear view mirror, yet the deals are dealing all week long. If you're bargain hunting for a convertible laptop, you'll be happy to know that HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptops are heavily discounted.

HP continues to offer the HP Envy x360 15 with Intel Core i7 CPU for just $749. Typically $1099, that's $350 off and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model (15t-fe000).If you're on a smaller budget and don't mind downsizing, the HP Envy x360 14 with Intel Core i5 CPU is just $599 ($250 off). These are among the best last-chance Presidents Day laptop deals still available today.

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptops in this deal feature a versatile 360-degree hinge design, powerful Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O. Plus they include an HP Active Pen to conveniently take notes, sketch, and mark up documents on the fly. When you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Envy x360 series is worth considering.

For more great deals from HP this week, see HP's entire sale.

Today's best HP Envy x360 deal