I found the best HP Envy x360 Presidents Day deal still available — save $350
Presidents Day is in the rear view mirror, yet the deals are dealing all week long. If you're bargain hunting for a convertible laptop, you'll be happy to know that HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptops are heavily discounted.
HP continues to offer the HP Envy x360 15 with Intel Core i7 CPU for just $749. Typically $1099, that's $350 off and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model (15t-fe000).If you're on a smaller budget and don't mind downsizing, the HP Envy x360 14 with Intel Core i5 CPU is just $599 ($250 off). These are among the best last-chance Presidents Day laptop deals still available today.
The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptops in this deal feature a versatile 360-degree hinge design, powerful Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O. Plus they include an HP Active Pen to conveniently take notes, sketch, and mark up documents on the fly. When you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Envy x360 series is worth considering.
For more great deals from HP this week, see HP's entire sale.
Today's best HP Envy x360 deal
HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop
Was:
$1,099
Now: $749 @ HP
Overview:
Save $350 on the 2023 HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop with HP Active Pen.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, HP Active pen, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
Release date: July 2023
Price check: Best Buy $749
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this particular model HP Envy x360.
Cheaper alternative: HP Envy x360 14 for $599
Review: In our 2023 HP Envy x360 (AMD) review, we praise solid performance, clicky keyboard and clear webcam. Over review unit had a stunning OLED display which captivated us. The laptop in this deal is customizable, so you can upgrade to OLED for $60 more.
Buy it if: You're looking for a touchscreen laptop that does double duty as a digital drawing tablet. This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 ships with an HP Active Pen which is rare.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic day-to-day tasks only or heaving gaming. This laptop is more suitable for students, creatives and work professionals who want a 2-in-1 machine for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
By Hilda Scott
