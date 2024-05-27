M3 MacBook Air hits cheapest price yet for Memorial Day
Apple Memorial Day savings are ripe for the picking and our beloved M3 MacBook Air just hit its cheapest price yet.
Amazon currently offers the 512GB model M3 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM for $1,349. It normally fetches $1,500, so that's $150 below retail and its lowest-ever price at Amazon. This is one of the best Memorial Day laptop deals you can get right now.
I like to compare prices and found that it undercuts Best Buy's current price by $50. However, if you have My Best Buy Plus, you can take an extra $50 off and match Amazon's deal price. Prefer a bigger display? The 512GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM is down to $1,499 ($200 off).
With savings like this, why wait for the M4 MacBook?
Memorial Day deals are afoot and I'm sharing the best deals on our favorite tech. See our Memorial Day sales 2024 roundup for my recommended discounts.
Today's best M3 MacBook Air deal
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M3
Was: $1,499
Now: $1,349 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $150 on the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M3 — the best overall laptop to buy
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $1,349 w/ Plus
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the MacBook Air M3 so far. It beats the former all-time low price of $1,049 in Best Buy's member-only deal.
Reviews: Experts gave the MacBook Air M3 high praises across the board. The most powerful and reliable MacBook Air yet, Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½| TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop that's fast and has long battery life. The 13.6-inch M3 MacBook Air is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a gaming-specific machine for competitive gameplay. See our best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals hubs for more options.
