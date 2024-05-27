M3 MacBook Air hits cheapest price yet for Memorial Day

Apple Memorial Day savings are ripe for the picking and our beloved M3 MacBook Air just hit its cheapest price yet.

Amazon currently offers the 512GB model M3 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM for $1,349. It normally fetches $1,500, so that's $150 below retail and its lowest-ever price at Amazon. This is one of the best Memorial Day laptop deals you can get right now.

I like to compare prices and found that it undercuts Best Buy's current price by $50. However, if you have My Best Buy Plus, you can take an extra $50 off and match Amazon's deal price. Prefer a bigger display? The 512GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM is down to $1,499 ($200 off).

With savings like this, why wait for the M4 MacBook?

Memorial Day deals are afoot and I'm sharing the best deals on our favorite tech. See our Memorial Day sales 2024 roundup for my recommended discounts.

Today's best M3 MacBook Air deal