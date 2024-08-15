Google's Pixel Watch 3 preorder deal throws in free Google Fi data for 2 years
Preorder the Pixel Watch 3 and get 2 years of text and data from Google.
Launched at the Made by Google event 2024 Tuesday the Google Pixel Watch 3 is now available for preorder at the Google Store. Early adopters will receive their Pixel Watch 3 by its Sept. 10 release date,
Pricing for the Pixel Watch 3 starts from $349 and $449 for the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE support. On the latter, Google makes up for the $100 price difference with an unbeatable preorder deal.
As an incentive, Google will give you 2 years of free data when you preorder the Pixel Watch 3 LTE for $449 from the Google Store. Yes, you read that right. This generous offer of free Google Fi Wireless data lets you text, browse the web, and enjoy music from your wrist from anywhere. You get up to 500MB of data per month and two-way texting via Google Messages. As far as Pixel Watch deals go, this is one of the best you can get this back-to-school season.
Our sister site Tom's Guide shared a hands-on Google Pixel Watch 3 review and called it an impressive Android wearable for Pixel device users. Successor to last year's Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health and fitness-focused features.
If you want to complement that Pixel 9 you just preordered or any other Android device, the Pixel Watch 3 LTE is a great choice. Especially with Google's 2-year free data offer.
Best Pixel Watch 3 preorder deal
Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE
$449 @ Google Store
Overview:
Get 2 years of data for free when you preorder the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE support. Pick up the Google Pixel Watch with 3 LTE support and stay fully connected even when you're away from your phone.
Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE support, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), WEAR OS 5.0 Sensors: Compass, altimeter, oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, electrical sensors for use with ECG app, heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body response tracking sensors, skin temperature sensor, barometer, magnetometer
Release date: September 10, 2024
Price check: Amazon $449 | Best Buy $449 (up to $350 off w/ trade-in)
Reviews consensus: An early hands-on review from sister site Tom's Guide calls the Google Pixel Watch 3 an impressive Android wearable for Pixel phone users. Over the Pixel Watch 2, the new Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health and fitness-focused features.
Tom's Guide: Hands-on | TechRadar: Hands-on
Buy it if: You want a smartwatch to complement your Pixel phone or other Android device.
Don't buy it if: You don't want a smartwatch with LTE connectivity. Consider the entry model Pixel Watch 3 with Wi-Fi for $349.
Pixel Watch 3 LTE is available in a variety of colors and styles: Matte Black Aluminum case with Obsidian Active Band, Polished Silver Aluminum case with Porcelain Active Band, Champagne Gold Aluminum case with Hazel Active Band, and Polished Silver Aluminum case with Rose Quartz Active Band.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.