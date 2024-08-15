Google's Pixel Watch 3 preorder deal throws in free Google Fi data for 2 years

Launched at the Made by Google event 2024 Tuesday the Google Pixel Watch 3 is now available for preorder at the Google Store. Early adopters will receive their Pixel Watch 3 by its Sept. 10 release date,

Pricing for the Pixel Watch 3 starts from $349 and $449 for the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE support. On the latter, Google makes up for the $100 price difference with an unbeatable preorder deal.

As an incentive, Google will give you 2 years of free data when you preorder the Pixel Watch 3 LTE for $449 from the Google Store. Yes, you read that right. This generous offer of free Google Fi Wireless data lets you text, browse the web, and enjoy music from your wrist from anywhere. You get up to 500MB of data per month and two-way texting via Google Messages. As far as Pixel Watch deals go, this is one of the best you can get this back-to-school season.

Our sister site Tom's Guide shared a hands-on Google Pixel Watch 3 review and called it an impressive Android wearable for Pixel device users. Successor to last year's Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health and fitness-focused features.

If you want to complement that Pixel 9 you just preordered or any other Android device, the Pixel Watch 3 LTE is a great choice. Especially with Google's 2-year free data offer.

Best Pixel Watch 3 preorder deal