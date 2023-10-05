11 Best Target Circle Week deals 2023: Laptops, tablets, monitors and more

Target Circle Week deals are now live with early holiday discounts on all things tech. From now through Oct. 7, snag early holiday deals on select laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, video games and more. To take advantage of this week's sale, join the Target Circle Rewards Program. It's free to join and you get perks like access to exclusive deals and earn 1% of reward savings on purchases.

One standout deal this week is the 2023 MSI GF63 Thin with RTX 4060 for $999 (see price in cart). This gaming laptop would typically set you back $1,199, so that's $200 in savings. Now at an all-time low price, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get before Black Friday.

Another solid laptop deal you won't find elsewhere is the AMD Ryzen-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 ($230 off). At just under $350, it's a budget-friendly choice if you want a decent PC for daily tasks.

Target Circle Week also slashes up to 50% off select video game titles. Prices start from $19. Choose from popular titles like Grand Theft Auto V for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One or Just Dance 2023 for Nintendo Switch. Add games to cart to see the deal price of $19 with Target Circle.

And that's some of the best Target Circle Week deals that are now live. See more of my recommended discounts below.

Best Target Circle Week deals

MSI GF63 Thin RTX 4060: $1,199 $999 @ Target

Save $200 on the MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop at checkout during Target Circle Week (see price in cart). This machine features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display the ensure smooth gameplay. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and packs 512GB of SSD storage. For graphics handling, it employs the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU to do the heavy lifting. Price check: Amazon seller $1,099

HP Laptop 15: $579 $349 @Target

Save $230 on the HP Laptop 15 (see price in cart) with this unbeatable Target Circle Week deal. It features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) matte display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB or RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. At just under $350, it's a budget-friendly choice if you want a decent laptop for less. Powered by Windows Home is S mode, it's streamlined for fast startups and security.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $59 $39 @ Target

Save $20 on The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for Nintendo Switch. The game takes place after events of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. During his travels outside of Hyrule, Link finds himself shipwrecked on the mysterious Koholint island and learns that he must awaken the island's guardian to find his way home.

PGA Tour 2K23: $39 $24 @ Target

Save $15 on PGA Tour 2K23 for PS5 as well as Xbox Series X/Xbox One for Target Circle Week. Hit the links with more swagger in PGA TOUR 2K23. Now featuring playable male and female pros, including Tiger Woods, new licensed courses, more control options, an authentic PGA TOUR MyCAREER, Course Designer, and new MyPLAYER Skills and Archetypes! Price check; Amazon $24

Grand Theft Auto V: $39 $19 @ Target

Save up to 50% on select video games during Target Circle Week. Choose from popular titles like Grand Theft Auto V for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One or Just Dance 2023 for Nintendo Switch. Add games to cart to see the deal price of $19 with Target Circle.

HP M24fe 24" FreeSync Monitor: $179 $119 @ Target

Save $60 on the HP M24fe M-Series monitor with FreeSync (see price in cart). It features a 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit anti-glare panel with 16:9 aspect ratio. AMD FreeSync ensures stutter and distortion-free viewing.

Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $224 @ Target

Save $175 on the Apple Watch Series 8 during Target Circle Week (see price in cart). It features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than the Watch Series 7, waterproof to 50 meters, crack-resistant, and IP6X dust and water resistant. Price check: Amazon $319

JBL Tune Flex Earbuds: $99 $49 @ Target

Save 50% on JBL Tune Flex HC Earbuds during Target Circle Week. Featuring 12mm drivers and JBL's Pure Bass Sound, these earbuds deliver sound you can feel. Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient lets you manage your surroundings. Meanwhile, four microphones ensure crystal clear two-way calls when you're out and about.

Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Target

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6 during Target Circle Week (see price in cart). Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment. Price check: Amazon $469

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Target

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5 during Target Circle Week (see price in cart). It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Amazon $499