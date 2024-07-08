Target Circle Week takes on Amazon Prime Day with the lowest prices of the season on back-to-school tech

Target Circle Week is beating Amazon's July 16-17 Prime Day sale to the punch. The big box retailer is getting a leg up on the competition by offering the lowest prices of the year on back-to-school tech and more.

From now through June 13, snag jaw-dropping deals on select laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, video games, and more.

One standout deal drops the best-selling 14-inch Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 to just $349 with Target Circle. If you prefer a Windows laptop, consider the HP laptop 15 for just $499 ($100 off).

To my fellow Nintendo Switch owners, listen up. You can get select Nintendo Switch games for just $34.99 with Target Circle for a limited time. Or, take advantage of Target Circle Week's buy 2 get 1 offer to mix and match games, movies, books, and toys.

Unlike Amazon Prime, Target Circle is free to join and has no strings attached. As a member, you get perks like access to exclusive deals and earn 1% of reward savings on purchases.

So what are you waiting for? Join Target Circle for free now to shop this week's exclusive deals through June 13. Browse more of my favorite Target Circle Week discounts below.

Best Target Circle Week deals

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: $399 $349 @ Target

At just under $350, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is one of the best laptops for the money. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design; the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. What's more, integrated AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, noise cancellation, and video make it great for school and work. Features: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage.

HP Laptop 15: $599 $499 @ Target

From now through June 13, save $100 on the 2024 15-inch HP Laptop (15-fd0075tg). This Windows 11-powered notebook packs plenty of oomph and is just the right size for work or play. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home in S mode

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Target

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry-level iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad mini: $499 $399 @ Target

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's sixth-generation compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 6 support. The back camera is 12MP wide-angle, and the front camera is 12MP ultra-wide. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $199 @ Target

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Target

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8, including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double-tap gesture.

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $79 @ Target

Save $50 on the AirPods 2 with a Lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. With the included charging case, you can get up to 24 hours of total listening time. This is one of the best AirPods deals in town.