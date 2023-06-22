Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2023: Best Early discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is drawing near and it will be a great time for Apple Watch deals. The next 48-hour Prime Day sale is happening July 11-12. So if you've had your eye on a new Apple Watch to flex for summer, now is not the time to procrastinate. We expect to see a sweet Prime Day discount on the latest Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2.

The Apple Watch 8 features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than ever before. Waterproof to 50 meters, it's also crack-resistant and IP6X dust resistant.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we loved its gorgeous display, excellent UI and new stylish colors. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's addition of menstrual and ovulation tracking. The Apple Watch 8 is the Editor's Choice smartwatch with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The best value Apple Watch is the Apple Watch SE 2. Apple's 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2 runs on the same S8 chip as the Apple Watch Series 8. Besides offering up to 20% faster performance than its predecessor, it features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection.

Apple Watch SE 2 reviews at Amazon rate it 4.7 out of 5-stars for its hands-free functionality and nifty FItness+ app.

If you're in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a solid buy if you want the best all-around smartwatch.

We're counting down the days to Amazon Prime Day 2023 and tracking the best deals on mobile tech, gaming, and more. Be sure to visit our Prime Day 2023 hub for the best discounts of the summer.

Until then, browse early Prime Day Apple Watch deals below.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm: $24 9 $219 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Apple Watch SE 2 with 40mm case. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular 41mm: $499 $429 @ Amazon

Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Apple Watch Ultra 49mm: $799 $779 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.