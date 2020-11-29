Wild! This 50-inch 4K Smart TV plummets to $229 in early Cyber Monday deal

4K TVs have become all the rage, and thanks to late Black Friday sales and early Cyber Monday deals, we're seeing killer prices on the most impressive TVs. And Best Buy brings us some of the best on their exclusive TCL lineup.

While 4K UHD alone is impressive, the TCL 50-inch 4 Series Android TV brings plenty of features to the table at a surprisingly affordable price! For just $229, you get a stellar image, Google Assistant integration, three HDMI ports, and a large number of built-in streaming services.

TCL 50-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Android TV deal

TCL 50" 4 Series 4K UHD Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a good-sized 4K TV with all the trimmings at a bargain price, look no further than the TCL 4 Series 4K Android TV. With a solid 50" screen size and an LED 4KL display, you won't be disappointed in its image quality. Plus, with all your favorite streaming services pre-installed you'll be ready to binge your favorite shows as soon as this baby is unboxed.View Deal

While we haven't done much TV coverage in the past, this deal was far too good to pass up. Normally at $349, this TV exclusive to Best Buy is already a killer deal. But at its Cyber Monday price of $229, which is $120 off, there's no reason to NOT indulge in a new TV.

The TCL 50-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Android TV seems like a mouthful to say, but it comes packed with enough features that you'll quickly be learning to say its name ten times fast. With LED lighting, you get excellent brightness and well-balanced color saturation, plus the Dolby Digital+ audio brings you such rich sound quality that you will be quickly immersed.

There isn't any need for external hardware if you're looking to stream your favorite movies and TV shows. With the array of pre-installed streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and Prime Video, you can get started watching right away. Plus, you can easily control the TV using the Google Assistant. This is a killer deal on an excellent TV, so don't miss out!

Black Friday sales are still going, and Cyber Monday is almost here! Be sure to bookmark our Best Cyber Monday deals hub to discover the best deals of the season.