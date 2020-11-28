Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2020

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals are in abundance this week as Cyber Monday 2020 is finally here.

Retailers are offering fantastic Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch — games and accessories especially. Due to more people gaming to pass the time during quarantine, finding a Switch console is not so easy nowadays. Luckily, Nintendo Switch consoles are not nearly as impossible to find as they were months ago. However restocks tend to sell out fast, so if you see a Switch bundle in stock, grab one while you still can.

So how much does the Nintendo switch cost on Cyber Monday 2020?

The classic Nintendo Switch alone retails for $299 and has three play modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld. This system is available in two variants — neon blue & red or gray Joy-Cons. The Nintendo Switch Lite handheld-only console is priced at $199 and is smaller and lighter than the original Switch. What's more, the Switch Lite comes in a range of color options including coral, gray, turquoise, and yellow.

Select retailers offer Switch deals that include a Switch console bundled with a game and/or accessories. Switch console bundles offer the best value compared to buying the components separately.

Best Buy for example has the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday bundle deal currently. The big-box retailer offers the Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299. The bundle includes: a classic Nintendo Switch Console with neon blue/neon red Joy-Cons, Mario 8 Deluxe (digital download) and a free 3-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online. The console alone costs $299, so you're getting a free $60 game along with a free 3-month membership which normally costs $10.99.

Although we don't expect to see any massive deals on either of the standalone Switch consoles, the Switch Lite could see a modest Cyber Monday markdown. Last year, retailer antonline via ebay briefly knocked its price down to $179 ($20 off).

Much of this year's Cyber Monday deals on the Nintendo Switch to be dominated by games and accessories. With the rollout of new Nintendo Switch game releases, deals on existing games are getting more aggressive.

Cyber Monday is here and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech.

Here are the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals now

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Console Deals

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy

This Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch console bundle deal includes: a classic Nintendo Switch Console with neon blue/neon red Joy-Cons, Mario 8 Deluxe (digital download) and a 3-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Console: $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the classic Nintendo Switch console back in stock for $299. That's list price, but they're the only retailer offering that price right now. (If it sells out, check back later for restocks). View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Console: $199 @ Amazon

Amazon also has stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite in every color for $199. We expect stock to sell out fast, so we recommend you strike while the iron is hot. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Console: $199 @ Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch Lite is back in stock at Best Buy in a variety of colors. At $199, we expect don't expect to see stock stick around so you better act fast. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle: was $379.98 now $259 @ Best Buy

You'd be surprised how fast you can fill up 32GB, which is why Best Buy is running the bundle promotion. For $259, you get the 32GB Nintendo Switch Lite and a 400GB Sandisk microSDXC UHS-I chip. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Game Deals

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $60 now $15 @ Best Buy

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.View Deal

Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon

As Link, players explore the magical island of Koholink, where they'll navigate colorful environments to discover the truth behind the legendary Wind Fish. There are lots of fun puzzles and minigames to keep the whole family busy for hours on end. The legend continues.

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon

Catch colorful ghosts and solve fun puzzles while searching for Mario and his friends at the Last Resort Hotel. As Luigi, players can also summon Googigi, a ghastly green doppelganger, to overcome various obstacles. In addition to single-player and co-op modes, up to 8 friends can play together online in a variety of minigames.View Deal

Super Mario Maker 2: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon

With this game, players get to unleash their creative sides by building their own side-scrolling courses from the ground up. In addition to 100+ colorful levels to explore in single-player Story mode, there are tons of customization tools for fidgety minds to play with. View Deal

Yoshi's Crafted World: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon

It's time to get crafty with a new adventure from the Mushroom Kingdom! Explore stylized 3D environments as you navigate Yoshi through each stage. There's even a two-player mode for co-op exploration.View Deal

Fire Emblem Three Houses: was $60 now $40 @ Amazon

War is coming to the land of Fódlan, and in this fantastical continent, order is maintained by the prestigious Officer's Academy. Players take on the role of academy professor to lead their students to victory, both in and outside of the classroom. Which path will you choose?View Deal

BioShock The Collection: was $50 now $20 @ Amazon

If you haven't had the chance to jump into the terribly dismal world of BioShock, now is your chance with this awesome deal on BioShock: The Collection. It comes with Bioshock Remastered, Bioshock 2 Remastered and Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition.View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Tap into your creativity as you build your community from scratch on a deserted island. This social simulation game lets you create your personal getaway and customize your character, home, decorations, and the landscape itself. At $10 off, it's down to its lowest price ever (see price in cart). View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for Switch lets you finally take the epic hours of Geralt of Rivia on the go. With hundreds of hours of content and all downloadable content included, The Witcher 3 is a steal at this price.View Deal

Carnival Games: was $40 now $10 @ Amazon

Carnival Games features fan favorite and brand new mini-games. Fun for everyone, you can play alone or with up to three others. Save $30 on this physical game at Amazon. View Deal

Ring Fit Adventure: $79 @ Best Buy

Ring Fit Adventure has been near-impossible to find in stock most of the summer. The Nintendo Switch accessory lets you burn calories while playing games by making you jog, sprint, and jump in place while playing games. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Accessory Deals

SanDisk 64GB Memory Card: was $20 now $16 @ Amazon

Instantly add 64GB of storage to your Switch console with this SanDisk microSDXC memory card. It has a high transfer rate of up to 100MB/s, which means you'll enjoy faster game loads.

SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

This SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch adds up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch console. High speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensures fast game loads. View Deal

SanDisk 256GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card :was $99 now $39 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on this officially licensed 256GB SanDisk microsD card for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring. Amazon offers the same price. View Deal

SanDisk 400GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $179 now $59 @ Best Buy

This 400GB SanDisk microsD card for Nintendo Switch offers high capacity storage for games. Now $120 off, this high speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers. View Deal

PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller (Scorbunny) :was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The PowerA wireless controller for Switch is cheaper alternative to the pricier Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons. View Deal