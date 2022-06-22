Surface Pro 7 Plus with keyboard bundle drops to just $699 ahead of Prime Day

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus is one of the best iPad Pro alternatives around. If you're on the hunt for a tablet with keyboard, here's a pre Prime Day deal just for you.

Amazon currently offers the Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Keyboard for $699 (opens in new tab). Typically, this bundle retails for $1,029, so that's $330 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this bundle and one of the best pre-Prime Day Surface deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus with Keyboard Cover: was $1,029 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $330 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle is a great value. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

The Surface Pro 7+ is one of the best tablets for business pros or anyone else who wants to get things done. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. And for video conferencing, its 5MP front-facing camera is one of the better webcams we've seen on a tablet or laptop.

In our Surface Pro 7 Plus review, we liked its bright, vivid display and fast CPU and graphics performance. We also appreciate its swappable SSD and fanless chassis. We gave the Surface Pro 7 Plus an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In one test, our reviewer launched 20 Google Chrome tabs, a few Edge windows, a handful of 1080p YouTube videos, and a Champions League match on Paramount+. The Surface Pro 7 Plus didn't stutter or lag. Our test unit had an 11th Gen Core i5 CPU so we expect the tablet in this deal to deliver on par performance.

With a weight of 1.8 pounds and 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3-inches dimensions-wise, the Surface Pro 7+ on par with the ThinkPad X12 Detachable (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches) and Surface Pro X (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

This Surface Pro 7 Plus deal is a great value if you don't want to spend a fortune on a flexible 2-in-1.

Prime Day 2022 takes place on July 12-13 and we're tracking the best deals from the sale. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best deals on today's most sought after tech.