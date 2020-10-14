Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite hits a new all-time low in outstanding Prime Day tablet deal

There are plenty of prime Day tablet deals to be had, but this one grabbed our attention as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite really impressed when we reviewed it back in June.

And most importantly right now you can get your hands on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $249 on Amazon, which is a new lowest price ever! That's $100 off its typically affordable price and $30 lower than we've seen it previously. The premium design, fantastic battery life and bright display make this a perfect tablet for content consumption, simple gaming or web tasks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

Don't sleep on this amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, while this tablet doesn't look to replace a laptop it is a fantastic tablet for general use. Whether you are looking to catch up on Netflix, do some web browsing, take some notes or sketch with the included S Pen, this tablet can get it done for you.View Deal

While it has a tendency to get outshined by its big sibling the Galaxy Tab S6 and now the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic tablet for those that are looking for a pure tablet rather than a laptop replacement.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite actually improved on the Galaxy Tab 6 in a few notable areas including its battery life, lasting for a solid 12 hours and 40 minutes in our lab test. That's enough battery to get you through a marathon binge-watching session.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's 10.4-inch display is almost shockingly bright comparing favorably with the iPad in this price range and doesn't disappoint on color reproduction. The included S Pen is an awesome extra that makes the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite a useful notebook or sketchbook depending on your needs, a comparable set up with the iPad would cost nearly twice as much.

While you aren't going to want to make it a dedicated gaming tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will hold up to most tasks without any issues, we were able to load up a dozen Chrome tabs with two playing 1080p videos with only brief slowdowns.

If you've been in the market for a tablet, but were hoping to avoid spending iPad level prices then you don't want to miss this deal, hitting its all-time low at $249 we don't expect to find the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for a better price anytime soon.

