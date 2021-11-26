Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Right Now

Refresh

(Image credit: Lenovo) Save a whopping $745.15 on this powerful Lenovo ThinkBook 16-inch laptop right now at Lenovo. This 16-inch is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of Ram, and 512GB of SS Storage. This stylish, flexible powerhouse can be yours right now at Lenovo.

(Image credit: Dell) Enjoy budget-friendly $350 savings on this Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. This Dell XPS 13 features a 13-inch WLED FHD touchscreen, 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of SSD storage. This is the perfect lightweight laptop for college students and travelers and it's available now at Dell.

(Image credit: Alienware) Game on the fastest 15-inch G-SYNC display ever. Featuring Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling and 11th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, with 6 GB VRAM and a 512GB SSD. You can snatch this up quick at Dell. You can Save $354 on this gaming laptop for the gamer in your life at Dell right now.

(Image credit: Anker) Save $62 on this Anker PowerCore III Elite portable charger that will keep you powered up all day and night. This 65W USB C Charger, power delivery power bank Bundle for USB C MacBook Air/Pro/Dell XPS, and more is a great choice for that person in your life that's always on the go or constantly traveling. This Black Friday power deal is available now at Amazon for $97.99

(Image credit: Samsung) Score this Samsung 60-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) during this Black Friday Deal directly from Samsung right now. Enjoy saving $200 on the TV your dad wants for his man cave.