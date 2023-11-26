Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023: 37 best sales now live

Cyber Monday laptop deals have started a day early at retailers. So if you missed Black Friday, you still have time to snag the lowest prices of the year on our favorite laptops. Our expert reviewers have tested and rated today's best portable computers from Windows machines to MacBooks to Chromebooks.

Beyond the day after Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to find epic laptop deals online. So if you found yourself sitting on the sidelines on Black Friday, here's your second chance at savings. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals going on right now.

Editor's Cyber Monday laptop deal of the Day

Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023

Cyber Monday laptop deals — Windows laptops

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch (AMD): $1,049 $649 @ Best Buy

The HP Envy x360 is a stylish convertible laptop that can widely accommodate the needs of users with an interest in browsing the web, hitting the books, putting their nose to the grindstone, or kicking their feet up and enjoying their favorite streaming services. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 7730u CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) WLED touchscreen display.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $999 $749 @ Samsung

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and snag it for its best price yet. For just under $750, you're getting a 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

MSI Modern 14: $699 $469 @ Newegg

Newegg takes $230 off the MSI Modern 14, an ultralightweight machine for on-the-go productivity. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, it's more than adequate for students and business professionals. It provides enough oomph for day-to-day multasking, multimedia editing as well and streaming and gaming when you're not getting things done.



Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD. Price check: Walmart $469

Dell XPS 13 9315: $799 $599 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 9315, one of the best laptops to buy. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.

Acer Aspire 3: $499 $399 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing $100 off the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59-53ER). This is a budget-friendly you're looking for a reliable day-to-day personal computer. Plus it includes 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

Acer Aspire 5: $699 $499 @ Newegg

Newegg takes $200 off the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58M-54LG). When you're on the hunt for a reliable day-to-day personal computer for productivity and entertainment, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops to buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home. Price check: Amazon $569 Sold out

Asus Vivobook 16: $549 $424 @ Amazon

Save $125 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook 16 which we tested and rated 4 out of 5-stars. With this Cyber Monday laptop deal, you're getting a powerful machine for a low price. If you want a sub $500 big screen laptop for school, work and play, this Vivobook 16 is a solid buy. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1600 x 1200) display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Price check: Walmart $549

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,449 $1,049 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro. This machine packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For file storage, it's outfitted with a 1TB SSD, expandable via microSD. You also get AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 1080p webcam, and fingerprint reader for secure logins.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,399 $1,799 @ Samsung

This epic Samsung Cyber Monday laptop deal takes $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with no-trade-in. Samsung's most powerful laptop yet, it packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $1,799

Lenovo Slim 7i 14": $1,099 $699 @ B&H

Save $400 on the Lenovo Slim 7i which brings it down to just under $700. Specs considered, it's an exceptional value for the price. While we didn't get to test this new release, satisfied Lenovo Slim 7 reviews from happy customers rate it 4 out of 5-stars. Features: 14-inch (2880 x 1800) touch display, Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD.

Surface Laptop Studio 2: up to $400 off @ Microsoft

Cyber Monday Surface deals are now live at Microsoft with savings of up to $500 on the Surface Laptop Studio 2. Prices start a just under $2,000. In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics. 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,799 $1,299 @ Microsoft

From now through Dec. 3, save up to $500 on the Surface Laptop 5 at Microsoft. Prices start from $799 for the 13-inch base model. In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, we liked its sleek, great-sounding speakers, tactile, clicky keyboard, and slender, solid build quality. Satisfied customers praise the laptop's performance, battery life, and beautiful, lightweight design. If you're looking for a travel-friendly laptop, the Surface Laptop 5 might be the right choice for you. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) 400-nit touch display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD. Price check: B&H $1,749

Dell XPS 13 9315: $1,099 $799 @ Dell

Dell Cyber Monday deals slash $300 off the Dell XPS 13. If you want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere, you can't go wrong with the XPS 13. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best overall laptop to buy. Features: 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15 9530 RTX 4060: $2,499 $1,999 @ Dell

Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 4060 GPU (8GB of dedicated memory), 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Review: In our Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,449 $1,199 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable design laptop. It's the best laptop for creators, work professionals and anyone else who wants a versatile, secure machine. For security, the power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader. In our our Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review, we rate it 3.5 out of 5-stars for its lightweight, versatile design, bright display, great webcam, and good graphics performance. Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500-nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD.

Cyber Monday laptop deals — MacBooks

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Now $250 off, the M1 MacBook Air is the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Although it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

Apple MacBook Air M1 w/ Apple Care+: $1,179 $889 @ Amazon

Save $290 on the MacBook Air M1 with Apple Care+. Alongside Apple's M1 chip, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Although it's showing its age, it's still one of the best laptops out there. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its overall performance, slim design and impressive battery life of nearly 15 hours.

13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $899 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It also packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display. As an alternative, you can get Apple's previous-gen M1 MacBook Air for only $799. Price check: Amazon 1,077

Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro — the best laptop that for power-users. The M2 MacBook Pro offers impressive battery life and is ideal for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing. Features: 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch. Price check: Amazon $1,259 | B&H $1,099

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,449 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M3 or save $200 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Price check: Amazon $1,449

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,599 @Best Buy

Save $400 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M1 Max: $4,899 $2,799 @ B&H

Save $2,100 on the 4TB MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of RAM and employs a 32-core GPU for graphics.

Cyber Monday laptop deals — Gaming laptops

HP Omen 16 AMD: $1,849 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $400 off the HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits thanks to the powerful combo of AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core processor and RTX 4070 graphics. Rounding out its specs are 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD.

HP Victus 16 RTX 2050: $799 $449 @ Best Buy

Now $350 off, this HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the price. We didn't test this Ryzen model, however, in our Intel-powered HP Victus review we liked its bright, vivid display, clean design as well as its solid CPU and GPU performance. Features: 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 512GB SSD.

MSI Sword 15 RTX 4050 Laptop: $999 $849 @ Walmart

This Cyber Monday laptop deal from Walmart knocks $150 off the MSI Sword 15. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Doing all the heavy graphics lifting is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4050: $1,199 $969 @Amazon

Save $230 on the Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4050 gaming laptop. Great for entry-level gamers, it packs the latest Nvidia RTX 40 series GPU for s superb graphics and DLSS 3 boosted performance. We didn't test it ourselves but its average rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars is telling. Happy customer like its graphics performance which lets you play AAA titles at high refresh rates. Features: 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, RTX 4050 GPU, 1TB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i RTX 4070: $2,299 $1,904 @ Lenovo

Save $395 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 via coupon, "GAMINGCTO". It's configured with a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display for best-in-class viewing. Powering the machine is a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. All of your important docs and game files are housed on the laptop's speedy 512GB SSD.

Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4060: $1,249 $999 @ B&H

Save $250 on the TUF Gaming A17 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory.

Cyber Monday laptop deals — Business laptops

Dell Latitude 3540 i5: $1,502 $679 @ Dell

Save $564 on the Dell Latitude 3540. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude 3540 is a wise choice. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.