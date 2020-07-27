Lenovo IdeaPad 5 with Ryzen 5 CPU drops to just $544

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is one of the first laptops to feature AMD's optimized Ryzen 4000 series CPU. And for a limited time, you can get the IdeaPad 5 for a stellar low price.

Currently, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is on sale for just $544 via coupon, "SPEXTRA7". That's $106 off its $650 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Lenovo laptop.

It's also one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

This IdeaPad 5 is AMD Ryzen 5 4500U laptop features a 14-inch 1080p display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Use coupon code, "EXTRAFIVE" to take $106 off. This deal ends August 2.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU is one of the best laptops you can get for the price.

This base model on sale packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and 256GB of SSD storage. Integrated into its design, are two user-facing Dolby Audio speakers and a webcam privacy shutter and fingerprint reader for security.

Although we didn't review the IdeaPad 5, for a budget laptop, it's pretty big on performance. In fact, its AMD Ryzen 5 CPU puts most Intel Core i7 laptops to shame.

As we reported, the Ryzen 5 CPU's multi-core Geekbench 5 performance test score of 4,744 smoked Intel's Comet Lake-U chip. More importantly, the Ryzen 5 chip maintained a consistent clock speed of 3.9-GHz during tests.

At 3.7 pounds and 14.0 x 9.2 x 0.78-inches, the IdeaPad 5 is lighter than, yet similar in size to the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inches).

Port-wise, Lenovo equipped the IdeaPad 5 with two USB-A 3.1 ports, a USB-C port, and an HDMI port. There's also an SD card reader and headphone/mic combo jack on board.

Now just $544, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is a wise choice if you're looking an affordable business laptop.

Lenovo coupon expires August 2.