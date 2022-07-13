$100 off the 2021 11-inch iPad pro? -chef's kiss- Beautiful

Prime Day 2022 is here and Amazon continues to bring us incredible deals on all our favorite tech. Such as rare discounts on newer iPad models.

The 2021 M1 iPad Pro is one of Apple's most powerful iPads to date. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering the Editor's Choice 11-inch M1 iPad Pro for $1,399 (opens in new tab). That's $100 in savings and this M1 Pad Pro's lowest price ever. In fact, it's one of the best iPad deals we've seen so far this year.

Powered by the same chip found in Apple MacBooks, the M1 iPad Pro is a force to be reckoned with. This specific iPad Pro also sports an 11-inch Retina Display, and 1TB of storage.

While reviewing the iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch), we were stunned by the bright and vivid XDR display and slim, durable chassis. The ridiculously fast M1 processor also took us by surprise. We gave the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

The M1 iPad Pro is an excellent choice if you want a tablet with portability, speed, a gorgeous display and a lengthy battery life. Pair it with an Apple Pencil (opens in new tab) (2nd generation) and a Magic Keyboard (opens in new tab) and you have a tablet that easily be used as a work or school laptop.

This deal won't last long! Prime day ends July 13 at midnight PDT. We're tracking the best gaming mice deals from Amazon and other retailers. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more.