Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2021: Best after Black Friday savings

Cyber MacBook deals are beginning to surface as Black Friday weekend comes to an end. The best MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deals slash up to $600 off Apple's powerful notebooks.

Now that Black Friday 2021 has ended, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and B&H are wasting no time rolling out Cyber Monday deals. If you've waited this long to snag a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro due to price, now is the best time to buy.

Currently, Best Buy is slashing up to $500 off select 2020 MacBook Pro notebooks. One standout deal is the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 9th Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,799 ($600 off).

Black Friday weekend continues to offer tons of excellent holiday deals on Apple products. We expect more of the same when it comes to Cyber Monday's online discounts.

Cyber Monday falls on November 29 and we expect to see weeklong discounts on today's best mobile gadgets. In the meantime, visit our Black Friday deals live blog for the best deals still happening right now.

From the latest MacBook Pro to previous-gen Intel notebooks, here are the best early Cyber Monday deals happening now.

MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Currently $100 off at Amazon, the M1 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. As we note in our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We were also floored by its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $829 @ B&H Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $829 @ B&H

This deal takes $170 off the early 2020 MacBook Air. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro

Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the M1 MacBook Pro is at an all-time low price. Besides a Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market. This is one of the best M1 Black Friday MacBook Pro deals you can still get.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (1TB): was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (1TB): was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

This MacBook Pro deal knocks $500 off which brings it to its lowest price yet. This power-user-friendly laptop has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. In terms of MacBook deals, this is one of the best you can get.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (512GB): was $1,499 now $1,149 @ B&H Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (512GB): was $1,499 now $1,149 @ B&H

This MacBook Pro deal takes $350 off the 2020 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (model MXK52LL/A). The best laptop for power users, it delivers solid performance for multi-tasking, music production, photo and video editing. The pro MacBook in this deal has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019): was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Best Buy Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019): was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

This post-Black Friday deal takes $500 off the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro. It packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. This MacBook also has Touch Bar and Touch ID.