Best M1 MacBook Air Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2021 is approaching fast with the best M1 MacBook Black Friday deals in tow. In fact, some of the best M1 MacBook Black Friday deals are already here.

Apple's M1 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops to buy. Priced at $999, the base model packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we commended the laptop's breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We were also blown away by its battery performance which lasted 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. We gave the MacBook Air M1 a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

Black Friday MacBook Air deals

Currently $100 off, the M1 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. As we note in our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We were also floored by its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Amazon also offers the M1 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD for $1,099 ($150 off).

Weighing in at 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air M1 is as portable as the competition. It's on par with the weight of the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds).

As for ports, the MacBook Air affords you two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack. We recommend a USB-Type C hub if you need more ports.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Don't want to wait? Here are the best M1 MacBook Air deals you can get right now.