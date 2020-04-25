Best gaming deals of April

Retailers are offering some of the best gaming deals of the season right now. So if you're gaming on budget, you've come to the right place.

Whether PC gaming, console gaming or Nintendo Switch Lite gaming is your bag, we've got you covered. We're scouting out the most notable gaming discounts for every platform.

Frugal gamers normally rack up on gaming gear on Black Friday and even Amazon Prime Day. However, retailers currently offers some excellent deals on gaming laptops as well as games and accessories this spring. In fact, in some instances, deal prices best even the best gaming deals we saw during the holidays.

For example, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus M gaming laptop for $1,399 at Best Buy. That's $350 off its list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine. It's VR ready and packs a 15.6 inch 1080p display, an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and RTX 2060 graphics.

It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

If you're looking for a PC game deal, you can preorder Cyberpunk 2077 for PC for just $49 ($10 off) from Amazon. This highly anticipated first-person action/RPG lets you act as a brilliant hacker, deadly sharpshooter, suave conversationalist, and just about anything in-between. Preorders ship to meet Cyberpunk 2077's September 17 release date.

In the meantime, here are the best gaming deals right now from gaming laptops to gaming headsets.

The best gaming deals right now

PC Gaming

MSI Alpha 15: was $999 now $799 at Newegg

The MSI Alpha 15 delivers solid graphics performance and has a colorful, 15.6 inch 144Hz display. It packs a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RX 5500M GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Now $200 off, it's one of the best gaming deals you can get. View Deal

Dell G7 15 15.6": was $1,054 now $809 at Dell

The Dell G7 15 has a15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB, and GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Enter coupon, "LCS10OFF" at checkout. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G 15.6": was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG laptop is built for gaming. It packs a 15.6 inch 1080p display, 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M 15.6": was $1,749 now $1,399 at Best Buy

The VR ready Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 laptop packs a 15.6 inch 1080p display, an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and RTX 2060 graphics. View Deal

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $709 now $429 at Dell

The new Alienware AW2518H gaming monitor is currently $280 off. This top of the line display packs a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support and custom AlienFX lighting. It's one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen all year. View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 (Preorder): was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

In this first-person action/RPG, you can be a brilliant hacker, a deadly sharpshooter, a suave conversationalist or anything in-between. Preorder now and save $10 in this Amazon gaming deal. View Deal

Apex Legends Lifeline Edition: was $19 now $10 at Best Buy

Pick your Legend and join forces with other players, combining your unique skills to form the ultimate squad. Now 50% off, it's one of the best gaming deals you can get. View Deal

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition: was $39 now $26 at Best Buy

This gaming deal takes $13 off Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the co-op adventure from award-winning studio MachineGames. This Deluxe Edition includes Buddy Pass, which lets you and a friend to play the entire game together, even if they don't own the game. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Gaming

The best gaming deals we're seeing for the Nintendo Switch platform are on games and accessories. Switch Lite consoles are going in and out of stick at Best Buy, so we recommend you keep an eye on the link.

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Bundle: for $259 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Lite gaming deals are rare outside of the holidays. And due to the recent shortage, you're lucky to find it in stock. Act fast to nab this Switch Lite Animal crossing bundle. View Deal

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: was $59 now $49 at Amazon

The Complete Edition of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. For a limited time, you can save $10 on this Switch game deal at Amazon. View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: for $59 at Best Buy

If you plan on doing some Nintendo Switch Lite gaming, Animal Crossing is a must have game. It's all about building furniture, collecting trinkets, reshaping landscapes and making friends. View Deal

PowerA Enhanced Pokémon Sword Wireless Controller: was $49 now $39 at Best Buy

PowerA Enhanced Wireless controllers feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology for lag-free gaming. This Pokemon Sword design is a must have Switch accessory for Pokemon fans. View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card: was $34 now $25 at Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite gaming console. High speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensures fast game loads. View Deal

Xbox One Gaming

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital 3 Game Console Bundle: was $249 now $242 at Amazon

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital console, an Xbox wireless controller, Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. View Deal

NBA 2K20: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy

NBA 2K20's enhanced MyCareer mode packs a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson. And for the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and over 140 players are in the game and ready to run in Play Now and Season modes. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99 now $79 at Best Buy

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 offers high-quality sound for both gaming and music, along with a comfortable fit. It works with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, laptops, tablets and phones. View Deal

Xbox One Phantom Magenta Wireless Controller: was $69 now $64 at Amazon

The Xbox Phantom Magenta Special Edition wireless controller features a translucent design that fades to dark pink, and textured grip for enhanced comfort. It works with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. View Deal

WD Easystore 2TB HDD: was $109 now $59 at Best Buy

This 2TB external USB 3.0 hard drive is great for storing games. For a limited time, it's $50 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 at Microsoft

For one low monthly fee, you get Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games. For a limited time, discover new favorite games for just $1 a month for 3 months.

View Deal

PS4 Gaming

NBA 2K20: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy

NBA 2K20's enhanced MyCareer mode packs a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson. And for the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and over 140 players are in the game. View Deal

WWE 2K20 for PS4: was $59 now $19 at Amazon

WWE 2K20's roster is packed with WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers, and NXT’s best. Step inside the ring with your favorite sports entertainers now for just $19. It's one of the best PS4 game deals you can get. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $59 now $49 at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action/adventure game that casts you as one of the few Jedi that survived the horrific events of Order 66. View Deal

Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller (Red Camo): was $64 now $54 at Newegg

The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal