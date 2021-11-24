Beats Solo Pro is $50 off in this epic sauce Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals have hit the ground running before the official date has kicked off, and right now you can get the Beats Solo Pro for $50 off.

At Walmart, you can snag the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip for just $99.

Beats Solo Pro deal

Beats Solo Pro: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart Beats Solo Pro: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones give you booming sound and 22 hours of battery life. Get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for $50 off.

The Beats Solo Pros are among the best Beats headphones out there. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

During real-world testing, we learned the Beats Solo Pros offer more balanced sound than previous-gen Beats headphones. Thanks to dynamic 40mm drivers, they can handle just about any genre of music you throw at them.

Powered by Apple's H1 chip, the Solo Pros pair seamlessly with Apple devices including MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones. And with Audio Sharing support, the Solo Pros make it easy for you and a friend to enjoy streaming content together. Share songs, podcasts or movies with someone else wearing Beats headphones or AirPods.

In a nutshell, Beats Solo Pro headphones are a solid choice if quality sound, noise-cancellation, and style are a priority to you.