Amazon Fire tablet Cyber Monday deals are now available with up 50% off

Cyber Monday 2021 bargain hunters rejoice! This year's Amazon Cyber Monday deals are still available and offer amazing discounts on most of the company's already affordable tablets.

Right now, Amazon is slashing up to 50% off Alexa-enabled Fire HD tablets.

As part of the sale, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is just $74 which is $75 off its $149 list price. This marks the Fire HD 10 tablet's lowest price of the year and one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get.

In terms of Cyber Monday tablet deals, this one is at the top of the list.

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is one of the best tablets around and now, more affordable than ever. Its powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 10-inch 1080p display is perfect for content consumption and getting things done.

If you're looking for a tablet within a $100 budget, at just $74, the Fire HD is a no brainer.

And that's just a sneak peek of Amazon's current Cyber Monday deals. From November 25—29, you can snag more Amazon holiday deals at amazon.com/blackfriday, Amazon 4-star stores, and Amazon Books stores or with the Amazon shopping app.

And if you have an Alexa-enabled device, you can simply ask “Alexa, what are my deals?” During Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, Prime members get 30-minutes of early access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season, and every day.

Cyber Monday 2021 falls on November 29 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Amazon Fire tablet Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

At $75 off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $179 now $104 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $179 now $104 @ Amazon

This Amazon Cyber Monday deal knocks $75 off the 2021 Fire HD 10 Plus. It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

Now $45, the Fire HD 8 is at its lowest price ever. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps and all-day battery life. Grab it now for its best price yet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $54 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $54 @ Amazon

One of the best Fire HD Cyber Monday deals takes $55 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

Save $70 off the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet this week. It packs all the power of the Fire HD 8 with a kid-proof design, including a rigid case and Amazon’s amazing child-friendly support and modes with plenty of parental controls. If you're looking for a cheap kid's tablet, this is the best Cyber Monday deal you can get.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty. Save $80 on this 10-inch kids tablet.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is the cheapest kids tablet Amazon offers packs a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind.

Amazon Fire HD 10, 32GB, w/ keyboard: was $270 now $145 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10, 32GB, w/ keyboard: was $270 now $145 @ Amazon

If you want to make your Fire HD 10 tablet tablet feel a little more like a laptop, you can snag this model for just $145.

Kindle Kids: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon Kindle Kids: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

Get the perfect gift for that special kid in your life for $50 off. Designed with children in mind, Kindle Kids is built sturdier than other Kindles and includes a prtective cover. Get one free year of Amazon Kids+ withj purchase to let your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $139 now $104 @ Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $139 now $104 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage. It includes a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30).

was $250 now $175 @ Amazon Kindle Oasis (with ads): was $250 now $175 @ Amazon

Widely considered the best premium e-reader, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. The thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons makes it a pleasure to use and IPX8 waterproof means you can read in the tub or poolside without a worry. This deal is for the 8GB model, but if you have a massive digital library the 32GB matches the 30% discount at $195.