How to Send an Email With Cortana in Windows 10

Sending an email can often be a laborious task that involves opening an app, starting a draft and toggling through a series of fields. Thanks to its natural language recognition, Cortana -- which Microsoft has brought to the PC in Windows 10 -- allows you to send an email with much less hassle and fewer steps.

To use this feature, you'll need to have an account set up in Windows Mail before you try to compose an email via Cortana. Once you've got that all arranged, you're only a few steps away from sending short messages with little effort.

1. Click on the "Ask me anything" box and type or say "I want to send an email to [name of person] " followed by the message body. If you speak this out loud, make sure to have Cortana set to respond to your voice. If you use a nickname like Mom or Dad, Cortana will ask you to select that person in your contacts.

2. Select the contact you want to send the email to. Cortana will prompt you if you there's more than one contact which match the name you spoke or wrote.

If there are any parts of the email you'd like to change, select the fields and edit the text.

3. Click Send when it's ready.

Your email is sent!

