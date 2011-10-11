Say Hello to AT&T's Samsung Captivate Glide: Full Keyboard, Tegra Power

Those looking for a 4G smartphone with a slide-out keyboard on AT&T will soon be able to pick up the Captivate Glide. It sports a dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 processor, 1GB of RAM, and a 4-inch Super AMOLED screen. An included 8GB internal microSD is expandable to up to 32GB. Other features included in the Android 2.3-powered Captivate Glide are an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 1.3-MP front-facing camera for video chat.

Business users will like the enhanced Exchange ActiveSync support for e-mail, calendar, and task synchronization, as well as mobile device management support. You'll know your information and network are secured with virtual private network access and device encryption.

But the most interesting part of the Captivate Glide is the slide-out keyboard, a feature that's been severely lacking in the smartphone arena (with the exception of the recently announced Samsung Stratosphere for Verizon). Stay tuned for full pricing and a review, but for now chew on the specs below.

Samsung Captivate Glide Specs: