Save All Open Chrome Tabs for a Future Browsing Session

Chrome is remarkably good at remembering what tabs you had open if the browser were to crash. But what if you were ending a work day and wanted to close business-related tabs so that you could start browsing the web for fun? Luckily, Chrome has an easy way to save your open tabs during a browsing session so you can re-open them later, like the next day, at work.

1. Open Chrome.

2. Click the icon to the right of the address bar with the three dots (like a sideways ellipsis).

3. Scroll down to Bookmarks and select Bookmark Open Pages.

4.Click New Folder.

5. Name the new folder and click Save. This will save all your open tabs from a browsing session. To open them later, continue on to step six.

6. Click the icon at the right of the address bar and select Bookmarks > Your Folder Name to open all of your saved tabs.

7. Right click the folder that pops out after you highlight your new folder, and select Open All Bookmarks.

Chrome Browser Tips