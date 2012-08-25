Samsung Calls Verdict Loss for Consumers, Apple Declares Win for Values

The jury reached its verdict, but its not the last word. Following the 9-person jury decision in the Apple - Samsung patent infringement lawsuit both companies have issued statements to the press. Apple, the winner of over $1 billion in damanges thanked the jury for its time, calling the victory a "loud and clear message" against copying. Samsung, on the other hand, said the decision will lead to "fewer choices, less innovation, and potentially higher prices."

Read on to read full statements from both companies:

Apple:

We are grateful to the jury for their service and for investing the time to listen to our story and we were thrilled to be able to finally tell it. The mountain of evidence presented during the trail showed that Samsung's copying went far deeper than even we knew. The lawsuits between Apple and Samsung were about much more than patents or money. They were about values. At Apple, we value originality and innovation and pour our lives into making the best products on earth. We make these products to delight our customers, not for our competitors to flagrantly copy. We applaud the court for finding Samsung's behavior willful and for sending a loud and clear message that stealing isn't right.

Samsung: