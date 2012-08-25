Trending

Samsung Calls Verdict Loss for Consumers, Apple Declares Win for Values

The jury reached its verdict, but its not the last word. Following the 9-person jury  decision in the Apple - Samsung patent infringement lawsuit both companies have issued statements to the press. Apple, the winner of over $1 billion in damanges thanked the jury for its time, calling the victory a "loud and clear message" against copying. Samsung, on the other hand, said the decision will lead to "fewer choices, less innovation, and potentially higher prices."

Read on to read full statements from both companies:

Apple:

We are grateful to the jury for their service and for investing the time to listen to our story and we were thrilled to be able to finally tell it. The mountain of evidence presented during the trail showed that Samsung's copying went far deeper than even we knew. The lawsuits between Apple and Samsung were about much more than patents or money. They were about values. At Apple, we value originality and innovation and pour our lives into making the best products on earth. We make these products to delight our customers, not for our competitors to flagrantly copy. We applaud the court for finding Samsung's behavior willful and for sending a loud and clear message that stealing isn't right.

Samsung:

Today's verdict should not be viewed as a win for Apple, but as a loss for the American consumer. It will lead to fewer choices, less innovation, and potentially higher prices. It is unfortunate that patent law can be manipulated to give one company a monopoly over rectangles with rounded corners, or technology that is being improved every day by Samsung and other companies. Consumers have the right to choices, and they know what they are buying when they purchase Samsung products. This is not the final word in this case or in battles being waged in courts and tribunals around the world, some of which have already rejected many of Apple's claims. Samsung will continue to innovate and offer choices for the consumer.