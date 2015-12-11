How to Rename a Favorite in Microsoft Edge Browser

So you’ve got a big list of favorites in Microsoft's Edge browser, but now you want to tighten up that list by renaming a few entries. Or maybe you just want to hide the fact that you need quick access to Zombo.com at all times. If so, here’s quick guide on how to rename your favorites in Microsoft Edge.

1. Open Edge.

2. Hit the Hub menu button in the top right.

3. Hit the Star button to open up your favorites list if it isn’t already selected.

4. Right-click on the favorite you want to select and hit Rename.

5. Edit the entry, then hit Enter to save.

Edge Browser Tips