QVC to Sell Sparkly, Crystal-Studded Samsung Series 9 Special Edition

For those who feel that Samsung's updated Series 9 Ultrabook doesn't make enough of a design statement on its own, QVC will sell a Special Edition accented with crystals on the lid and a Midnight Blue chassis, starting tomorrow at 10 pm. Pricing has yet to be determined.

One important note: The Series 9 Special Edition is a version of the first generation of Samsung's high-end ultrabook, which we reviewed about a year ago. It features an aluminum body just 0.64 inches thick. The 13.3-inch Superbright display is rated at 400 nits; inside is an Intel Core i5-2467M processor, and Windows 7 Home Premium. The second generation Series 9, which we had extensive hands-on time with, is even smaller and thinner, and should be on the market shortly.