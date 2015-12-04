How to Open an InPrivate Window in Microsoft Edge

Whether you’re trying to buy a surprise gift for a friend or loved one without leaving any clues, log into the same site on two different accounts, or just trying to not leave any embarrassing info in your browser history, private or incognito browsing can be a really useful tool. As on Internet Explorer, Microsoft has included this feature on its new web browser. Here's how to open a new InPrivate window when using Microsoft Edge.

1. Open Edge.

2. Click the three-dot menu icon in the top right.

3. Click “New InPrivate Window” from the drop down menu, and voila, you’re done.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to speed things up even more, you can just press Ctrl+Shift+P at the same time to open an InPrivate Window anytime you’re using Edge.

Edge Browser Tips