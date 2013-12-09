Kindle Fire Update Lets Parents Set Educational Goals for Kids

The Kindle tablet line is already among the best options for kids, and Amazon has just upped the ante by improving its FreeTime feature. The latest update adds more educational and goal-oriented bells and whistles. Now parents will be able to set goals for their children, manage screen time even more specifically and even set a bedtime for tablet use. The update will roll out to Fire HDX and older Fire tablets over the next few weeks.

Through FreeTime, parents will be able to set educational goals for their child before they will be able to access cartoons or games on the slate. To set it up, tap Learn First and all non-education related content will be removed from the Fire HDX's library. The educational content that is left comes from thousands of age-specific materials from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Starwalk Kids Media, The Child's World, Sleeping Bear Press, Lerner Publishing and Cherry Lake Publishing.

Amazon is also adding thousands of new e-books, apps, games and videos to the FreeTime Unlimited subscription service. With an Amazon Prime membership, parents can get the Unlimited content service for $2.99 per month for one child, or $6.99 for up to four children. You can also opt for a Prime-free plan that will run you $4.99 per month for one or $9.99 per month for four children.

FreeTime already let parents set up an environment on the Fire HD by setting up a list of preapproved apps, and set time limits for activities such as games, videos, reading and apps. Parents can also set up multiple profiles. For $183 (current sale price, $229 off sale) the 7-inch model is a must-buy for parents this holiday season.