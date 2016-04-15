How to Download a Google Doc

Google Docs makes it easy to collaborate and share, but you may find a need to make a copy of your document as a Word, PDF or other kind of file. Fortunately, it's easy to download a Google Doc to your computer and select the kind of file it is saved in.
Whether your collaborators prefer editing in another program, or you want a file to place on an external hard drive, saving a local document has its perks. Here are our step-by-step instructions for downloading a Google Doc.
1. Click File.
2. Select Download as.
3. Select a file format.
- Microsoft Word files are useful as they retain comments from Google Docs.
- OpenDocument Format files are accessible in a variety of applications.
- Rich text files let the user set formatting including embedded links.
- PDFs can be opened by most devices but not edited.
- Plain text files allow for no formatting.
- If you're looking to turn your document into a web site, click Web Page.
- EPUB Publications are used by e-reader apps and hardware.
You've downloaded your Google Doc as a file.
